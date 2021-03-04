The Central Arkansas women's basketball team played in the Farris Center for the final time of the 2020-21 season Wednesday, as the Sugar Bears hosted the Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions.
Central Arkansas (11-12, 9-6 SLC) defeated Southeastern Louisiana (10-7, 9-5 SLC) 44-43.
With the victory Wednesday, head coach Sandra Rushing collected her 100th Southland Conference win and became just the eighth coach to earn that achievement.
With just under a minute left in the game, Ayanna Trigg made a layup and put the Sugar Bears up 42-41.
Breonca Ducksworth made two free throws for the Lady Lions and put them up by one, 43-42, with 24 seconds left in regulation.
As time was winding down, Savanna Walker knocked down a running jumper in the paint and gave UCA a 44-43 lead with just 3.2 seconds left in the game.
The Sugar Bears needed one more stop and they got it.
Lucy Ibeh and Briana Trigg combined on a highly contested jumper as time expired and prevented the Lady Lions from winning the game.
The Sugar Bears started the game hot as Walker, Ayanna Trigg and Ibeh, each scored layups which led to a 6-0 run.
After SLU went on a 4-0 run, Carley Hudspeth scored the game's next four points with a free throw followed by a 3-pointer and put UCA up, 10-4. A converted and-1 opportunity by Chrissy Brown pulled the Lady Lions within three, 10-7.
Briana Trigg knocked down a jumper and put UCA up by five, but a buzzer beater by Ducksworth cut the UCA lead to 10-9 after the end of the first.
Ibeh got the second started with a steal, followed by a fast-break layup. The Lady Lions went on a 4-0 run and cut the UCA lead to just one.
After two made free throws by both teams, Briana Trigg made a layup and put the Sugar Bears up three, 18-15, with 5:59 left in the half. SLU knocked down a 3-pointer and two free throws gave the Lady Lions a two-point lead, 20-18, with 3:34 left in the half.
Charlay Conway made two free throws to tie the game at 20-20. After SLU went up by two, Conway added a free throw to cut the lead to 22-21 at the half, in favor of Southeastern Louisiana.
The third quarter was a back-and-forth battle as neither team gained more than a three-point lead in the stanza. The Sugar Bears gained a three-point lead with 6:19 left in the quarter. UCA was up by one, 31-30, as the game went to the fourth.
The final quarter was evenly matched as each team scored 13 points. Neither team was able to gain a three-point advantage in the final frame, as the Sugar Bears held a two-point lead, while the Lady Lions were never up by more than one.
Ibeh finished with a team-high 10 points and added two rebounds. Walker posted a game-high four steals, which was the same number of steals that the entire SLU team had, and seven points. Briana Trigg notched down a game-high eight rebounds and added eight points.
Caitlyn Williams produced a game-high 14 points for SLU and tied for a team-high six rebounds. Morgan Carrier added 11 points and a rebound. Natalie Kelly tied for the team lead with six rebounds.
The Sugar Bears take to the road for the regular-season finale against Northwestern State on Saturday.
The game in Natchitoches, Louisiana, is scheduled for an 11 a.m. tip and will be the first game of a men's and women's doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.