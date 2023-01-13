DELAND, Fla. — After staying close throughout the first half, a cold second half for the Central Arkansas women's basketball team prevented a comeback against Stetson on Thursday. The Sugar Bears battled through foul trouble all evening against the Hatters, and the free throw discrepancy created the difference in 57-47 loss. 

Kinley Fisher matched a career-high with 14 points, carrying the offense in the first half to keep the Sugar Bears in it. Randrea Wright hit double-figures in the second half, finishing the game with 10. Kyjai Miles and Kierra Prim combined for 17 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.