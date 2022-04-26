ST. LOUIS, Missouri — For the second consecutive week and the fifth time in her career, Central Baptist College's Ally Swaim has been named American Midwest Conference Women's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week.
Swaim ran two events this past weekend at the Red Wolves Open in Jonesboro.
She set a new personal record time in the 100-meter hurdles of 14.34 seconds, finishing ninth in an event against Division I runners.
She also placed seventh in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.88 this past weekend.
The CBC track and field team will be on the track for the final time this season at the AMC Track and Field Championships on May 6 and 7, hosted by Missouri Baptist University.
