The rain this week postponed several events, including numerous state track meets, thus a recap of the events will appear in Tuesday’s Log Cabin after postponements are made up.
With that out of the way, I wanted to give some love to a sport that doesn’t get talked about much in the south, and something I’ve touched on a couple times.
I’ve been an extreme casual hockey fan all my life, but in recent years, I’ve ramped up to a huge hockey fan.
My fandom was rooted in playing old NHL video games. I vividly remember coming home from school one day and my dad had bought ESPN NHL 2K5 on the XBOX for getting good grades in school.
I played that game a ton, but my hockey fandom has gone in waves where there are times where I’m really into it or I couldn’t care much about it.
However, in recent years, I’ve absolutely fallen in love with the sport.
It’s more so about history and the pageantry about the sport.
Now that I understand more of the sport as a whole, the more I’ve fallen in love with it to where I can’t get enough.
And, I don’t think I’m alone as the NHL has received the highest ratings it has ever gotten, likely due to the recent deal with ESPN that has likely reached more viewers.
But, this column isn’t going to be about me, but more so about the sport and playoffs in general.
Currently, the NHL is in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, just two games in as of this writing.
But, I haven’t been able to get away from watching bits and pieces of the playoffs.
Just to set the table, I’ll write about some storylines to follow throughout the playoffs.
Perhaps one of the biggest storylines to follow is the fact that a Canadian team hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since the 1992-93 season when the Montreal Canadiens hoisted the Cup.
Since then, there have been chances for one of the seven Canadian teams to win the Stanley Cup but none have done it since.
Now, the league has grown by six franchises since the 92-93 season, but alas, it has become more difficult to win because of the increase in teams.
To be fair, the NHL isn’t made up of just Canadian players, however. There are players from around the world, particularly in the colder climate areas of the world that play in the NHL.
This year, three Canadian teams are vying for the Stanley Cup — the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference and the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference.
Two of those teams have something in common, which presents another set of storylines.
Both Oilers and Maple Leafs have struggled to get past the first round of the playoffs in recent years, but both have perhaps the current best two players in the league in the Oilers’ Connor McDavid, who led the league in points, and the Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews, who set a record in goals scored by a U.S. born player with 60 this season.
The Oilers have drawn the Los Angeles Kings, who have a mix of veterans from their Cup runs in the early 2010s and some younger players as they’ve tried to rebuild.
Toronto is at the height of its rebuild and has drawn the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.
The Lightning boast perhaps the best goaltender in the league in Andrei Vasilevskiy, which in the playoffs, goaltending is huge.
Should the Maple Leafs make it past Tampa Bay, a potential matchup could be against the Florida Panthers, who captured the President’s Trophy, which is given to the team that accumulates the most points in a season, for the first time in franchise history.
Points for teams are accumulated by getting two points per win and one point per overtime loss.
The Panthers are facing off against the 2018 winners in the Washington Capitals, who boast this generation’s best goal scorer in Alexander Ovechkin.
In the lower part of the Eastern Conference bracket is the young, exciting Carolina Hurricanes, who are facing off against the always talented Boston Bruins.
Similarly, the other matchup on that side features a young, and upcoming New York Rangers squad who boast Igor Sheshterkin, who has played out of his mind this season. The Rangers face the wily veteran Pittsburgh Penguins, who have captured three Stanley Cups since star Sidney Crosby’s entrance into the league.
On the other side of the bracket are the extremely talented Colorado Avalanche, who fell three points shy of the Panthers for the President’s Trophy, and the Nashville Predators.
I openly admit that I don’t know much about the Predators, despite one of my friends being a fan.
Then, the matchup that I am mostly paying attention to is the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues.
That ESPN NFL 2k5 video game I mentioned earlier brought a love of the St. Louis Blues because I grew up in Missouri that has only been rekindled recently.
Finally, the Calgary Flames, who came out of nowhere, are taking on the Dallas Stars, who are also kind of coming out of nowhere.
These playoffs have been fun to watch thus far and will likely still be exciting throughout.
If you haven’t watched hockey, I recommend taking a chance. It can get slow at times, but it is a ton of fun to watch, especially during playoff time.
