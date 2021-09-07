Because the Log Cabin is not producing a Sunday newspaper and Friday deadlines don’t allow high school football coverage to be published in the Saturday paper, I thought I’d try something different this season.
Each week, I will give a few takeaways or talking points about what occurred over the weekend.
With the influx of content for Tuesday’s edition of the LCD, this will run in Wednesday’s paper.
With that said, I’ll jump on in.
First and foremost, as evident as it is in the news, COVID unfortunately doesn’t seem like it’s going away anytime soon.
It has already impacted two games with local teams this year and we likely won’t see the last of this.
Mayflower had to cancel its week zero game because half the team was in quarantine and then Hendrix was unable to open the season at Austin College because of contact tracing within Austin’s program.
This shows that even with larger rosters, teams are in danger of games not being played because the pandemic is still ongoing.
Conway Christian is especially in danger because 16 players suited up Friday night.
I am certainly not saying games need not be played, but I wish we were past the pandemic at this point, and in all likelihood, we should have been.
Switching gears to high school football.
Which Conway Wampus Cats team is the one we’ll likely see for 7A Central Conference play?
In week zero, Conway lost to Fayetteville 41-24. The defense looked porous, and the offense didn’t move the ball a lot when Manny Smith went down for an injury.
But, it looked like a different Wampus Cats team last Friday in a 55-41 win over Bentonville.
The offense clicked and the defense got turnovers. The defense still allowed 41 points, but as we saw last season, if the offense is clicking, and if the defense can get enough stops, Conway will be successful.
Going from the first game of the season to the next, adjustments should and were made offensively.
So, the sample size is small, but I feel like the Bentonville game showed more of the normal for Conway.
At the 5A West level, Greenbrier and Vilonia showed they will be one of the better teams in the conference.
The Panthers notched their second straight victory scoring 40 points.
Neither game has been close for Greenbrier, and this is for sure a different team that got off to a rough start to last season.
Meanwhile, Vilonia crushed Greene County Tech in its season opener.
The Eagles were a good team last season and there’s no reason to believe it will be different this season.
Finally, UCA started its season, and there were certainly some bad stuff from the Bears on Saturday, but also some good.
First the bad. I’ve already written about the lack of a running game and poor third-down conversion rate,
Those two things were a recipe for disaster for the defense as UCA failed to maintain drives.
The defense tired out, and you could see that was coming in the first half unless the Bears offense picked up. Obviously it didn’t.
Also late, it seemed Breylin forced a couple passes toward the end that led in part to UCA’s losing effort. It certainly wasn’t the only reason, but those interceptions hurt.
The good, though. Until it tired out, UCA’s defense was outstanding.
It essentially forced out a Florida State transfer, and held the Red Wolves at bay in the first half.
Looking ahead, UCA will have to get going on offense, or have a better output against Missouri State this Saturday.
These MSU Bears are not the team I grew up watching as a kid in Springfield.
