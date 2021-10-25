If the Log Cabin were doing football picks like it had in the past, this past weekend would have been an easy one to get a sweep.
While our eight area football-playing schools didn’t all win this weekend, there were reasons to pick for and against each team.
Starting with high school, the three largest schools Conway, Greenbrier and Vilonia may have their sights set on the team that is against them each Friday, but all three have likely circled Nov. 5 on their calendars.
At this point, I feel like I’m a broken record in saying these three are quite talented teams and while you certainly don’t want to call any competition easy, these three are just playing at another level of football than most in their conferences.
I will openly admit, after Conway’s season-opening loss against Fayetteville, I didn’t really have high hopes after watching that game, especially with the talent the Wampus Cats lost due to graduation.
But, the team has banded together and coach Keith Fimple and his staff have coached these kids up to where Nov. 5 against Bryant at home will have the highest stakes Conway will have had in a while.
The Wampus Cats have essentially already locked up a top two seed from the 7A Central and a first-round bye with an extremely winnable game against one-win Little Rock Catholic.
But, with Little Rock Central on the schedule last Friday, it was a surefire bet that Conway would be sending younger players in at some point.
The only thing that stands in Conway’s way for a 7A Central crown and home field advantage in the playoffs is Bryant coming to town Nov. 5.
The same goes for Greenbrier and Vilonia.
Coming into the season, Vilonia seemed like it would contend for the conference title, but again, I will admit that I didn’t see Greenbrier playing as well as it has.
The Panthers have not only won each game they have played thus far, but they’ve won every game in convincing fashion.
And, the only team that seems to be any match for Greenbrier are the undefeated Eagles.
This past Friday, Farmington came to town with one loss on the season, which came against Vilonia in a blowout.
Thus, gave me reason for believing the Panthers wouldn’t have much issue with the Cardinals.
It was similar reasoning for Vilonia to have an easy time against Alma.
Though the game wasn’t always easy, the Eagles ended up putting the sportsmanship rule into motion and put younger players in to get experience.
Vilonia has played in tough games, such as the two nonconference games against Maumelle and Russellville, and got a healthier Harrison team than Greenbrier faced, but Alma is now likely out of the playoffs, who the Panthers play next.
The Eagles have a tougher game this week against Morrilton, who Greenbrier crushed 48-13. The Devil Dogs are also coming off a 42-7 loss to Harrison.
Thus, I have reason to believe that Nov. 5 date in Greenbrier will be for the 5A West title.
Heading to 3A, Mayflower had yet to win a game all season and have had a rough go of things, playing in a talented Class 4-3A Conference.
However, this past Friday’s game was against Two Rivers, who have not won a game since 2015.
The writing was on the wall for Mayflower to pick up its first win, and it did it with ease.
With middling Danville and Atkins on the schedule for the remainder of the season, we’ll see if the Eagles can finish out the season on a high note.
As for Conway Christian, it was a little tougher to pick against it this week, but ultimately, it played a better team on paper and in game on Friday.
If the Eagles want a win, it will have to come this week against Magazine because I can’t justify them picking it up against an undefeated Bigelow team that had its way with Quitman.
Quitman entered that game with an undefeated conference record, but the schedule was on the softer side.
Bigelow is just too good right now.
At the collegiate level, Hendrix was placed in bad field position throughout their game against Berry, which ended up playing a huge part in its loss to the Vikings at home.
The injuries the Warriors have suffered this season have just been too much to overcome.
This week likely won’t be pretty as Hendrix plays its toughest opponent all season in Trinity.
It’s going to be ugly.
Finally, UCA just ran all over Lamar with a pair of freshmen having great games in Darius Hale and Kylin James.
Coach Nathan Brown has been high on these guys all season and before the season’s start.
Hale ended with 253 yards and four touchdowns, while James rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown, but also threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Hudson.
Though, it wasn’t all great at times with the Bears as that familiar feeling against Eastern Kentucky in the second half came back as Lamar posted 16 unanswered out of halftime.
The Bears, who were a second-half team a couple years ago, have turned into the complete opposite and are seemingly not making enough adjustments at halftime or are getting too comfortable after posting big leads.
This week is going to be important to make those adjustments no matter who’s ahead because Jacksonville State may be better than both Eastern Kentucky and Lamar.
When I said in last week’s takeaways that I can see UCA finishing out the season 4-1, this week’s game was the game I can see the Bears losing.
