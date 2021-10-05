It’s been a tough weekend-plus in the Robertson household as myself, my wife and our baby have been dealing with some kind of sickness.
However, it didn’t stop me from watching a lot of football this weekend.
On Friday, once again, Conway didn’t just upset North Little Rock, but dominated the Charging Wildcats; Greenbrier and Vilonia remain undefeated; Mayflower and Conway Christian still seek their first win and Quitman dominated.
Then, at the collegiate level, Hendrix struggled in its Southern Athletic Association opener, while UCA didn’t quite put together a four-quarter game, but picked up a needed win nonetheless.
Since Conway’s season-opening loss to Fayetteville, the Wampus Cats have bounced back and have cemented themselves as one of the better teams in the state.
Currently, Conway is ranked No. 3 in the Arkansas Sports Media Poll and also received a first-place vote.
The Wampus Cats still trail Cabot, this Friday’s opponent at home, and reigning three-time state champion Bryant.
Meanwhile, at the Class 5A level, Greenbrier and Vilonia have established themselves as extremely tough opponents this season.
Both are tied for a fifth-place ranking in this week’s ASM poll and it may be tough to slow these two down.
Greenbrier has the tougher matchup this week as it takes on No.3-ranked Harrison in north Arkansas, while Vilonia has quite a favorable matchup against Pea Ridge.
On Friday, Greenbrier didn’t handle Clarksville quite as well as Vilonia had, but still picked up a win, and as the saying goes, “a win is a win.”
Meanwhile, Vilonia handled a previously unbeaten Farmington team quite well.
Either team can hoist up the 5A West championship after the regular season, with the regular season finale between these two meaning more than it has in quite some time.
We’ll have to continue watching this race as the season shakes out, and it is quite the fun one to watch.
Meanwhile, at the lower levels, Mayflower has played in one game thus far that hasn’t been a blowout, which it lost 36-35 to Central Arkansas Christian.
The Eagles won’t be winning the Class 4-3A championship, but could see much improvement over the remainder of the season.
Conway Christian has put up a touchdown in back-to-back weeks after not scoring in the season’s first three weeks.
It seems the Eagles are headed to another winless season.
Quitman has had an up and down season thus far, but could begin on a roll as another favorable matchup awaits Friday.
Hendrix continues to struggle early this season as it fell 42-21 to Centre College on the road.
After beating Sewanee in a decisive nonconference matchup, the Warriors didn’t have many answers for the Colonels on the road, and hasn’t had as much success against Centre as the program would have liked.
Unfortunately, Hendrix doesn’t have a favorable matchup again this week as it takes on Birmingham-Southern, who is receiving votes, but the matchup is at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
There is plenty of time to right the ship for the Warriors, but it will have to get going soon.
Finally, the Bears struggled in the opening quarter, but we saw what UCA can be this season as it scored 35 consecutive points to pick up a 42-21 win over Abilene Christian.
Breylin Smith looked the best he has all season, completing 28 of 38 passes for 358 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.
The running game was working better than it had in quite some time and the defense played strong the final three quarters.
Like I mentioned above, it wasn’t quite a four-quarter game from the Bears, but it was close.
UCA has this weekend off, but will get back into AQ7 play Oct. 16 when it welcomes fellow ASUN foe Eastern Kentucky.
