There were a lot of blowouts this weekend in both high school and college football in the Faulkner County area.
Conway, Greenbrier, Vilonia, Quitman and Hendrix all won last weekend in blowout fashion, while Mayflower and Conway Christian were on the wrong side of blowouts.
And, with the way things went at times, you could make the argument that the UCA game wasn’t as close as the 10-point differential that the scoreboard showed at the end of the game.
Conway and Little Rock Southwest squared off for the two team’s inaugural meeting and it was all Conway in a 62-0 win.
After being on the wrong end of a blowout themselves against Fayetteville to begin the season, the Wampus Cats have bounced back in a big way, beating reigning 7A West champion Bentonville before beating future 7A Central opponent Jonesboro quite handily.
Then, of course, was the blowout of Southwest.
Southwest is the combination of two schools and is still quite new. It may take a couple years to get their feet under them, but with Daryl Patton leading things at Southwest, the Gryphons may come up soon.
As for Conway, its road in the 7A Central begins with a trio of tough opponents in North Little Rock, Cabot and Fort Smith Northside.
Conway hits the road for North Little Rock and Northside, but gets a favorable home game against Cabot.
Greenbrier seemingly had little to no trouble against Morrilton last Friday at home.
Morrilton, who has continually been one of the top teams in the 5A West for quite some time, but either it’s down or Greenbrier is quite good.
I think it’s a mix of both.
Greenbrier is a strong football team this year and will likely compete with Vilonia and Harrison for the 5A West’s top spot all season.
The Panthers will have to wait another week for their matchup with Harrison, but thus far, Greenbrier has shown it is quite talented.
As for Vilonia, we knew the Eagles would be good, and this is quite the talented group of seniors Vilonia has.
Apart from a late, garbage-time touchdown, the Eagles shutout Clarksville throughout much of the game.
Thus far, Vilonia has checked the boxes against Maumelle and Russellville.
Of course, Harrison and Greenbrier seem like measuring sticks to how good the Eagles can be this year.
Vilonia gets Harrison at home Oct. 15 and then the always important Greenbrier rivalry game is at Greenbrier this year Nov. 5.
Mayflower is now 0-4 with the 35-34 loss to Central Arkansas Christian being the only close game the Eagles have played thus far.
It may be tough sledding the rest of the season for a team that is low on depth.
Mayflower is likely guaranteed a win Oct. 22 against Two Rivers, but we’ll have to see how the rest of the season shakes out to see if the Eagles can turn it around.
A lot of what is plaguing the Mayflower Eagles is hurting the Conway Christian Eagles.
CCS had 16 kids to start the season and were dealing with a couple injuries.
Those difficulties have shown as the Eagles finally put their first points on the board last Friday against Quitman, but were still blown out.
This may be another winless season for Conway Christian.
Quitman bounced back after a rough two games against Class 3A opponents in Melbourne and Mountainview.
However, the Bulldogs measuring stick to how good they can be will come later as the struggles with Conway Christian are well known at this point.
Hendrix was on the right side of a blowout Saturday as it beat Sewanee 49-27 at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
The Warriors were still without junior quarterback Jacob Wood, who got hurt in the season’s opening game.
However, it didn’t seem like Hendrix missed him too much against Sewanee as freshman quarterback Parker Wells threw six touchdowns, while his personal seventh touchdown of the day was called back because of a penalty.
The Warriors begin Southern Athletic Association play Saturday at Birmingham-Southern, who is receiving national votes.
I think we’re past the point of UCA meeting several people’s expectations on the field right now.
It felt like we’d see another strong season out of the Bears, potentially earning a national seed for the FCS playoffs.
With two FCS losses right now, granted, against higher ranked opponents, that may be too difficult a task to complete.
That’s not to say that the Bears aren’t talented, but things have to get better, especially third downs on both sides of the ball for UCA to win games this season.
