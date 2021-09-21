With two high schools out, several football teams playing on the road, there’s not much in terms of high school football for me to talk about this week.
Vilonia beat Russellville on the road 40-28 on Thursday, in a game that saw the Cyclones turn the ball over several times.
The Eagles took advantage and made Russellville pay for their miscues, which is what led Vilonia to the win.
What coach Todd Langrell has been able to do in what is now his fourth year is great. Ron Young’s last year at Vilonia left a lot to be desired, but now, Langrell has the Eagles as one of the top 5A West schools and perhaps a top Class 5A school.
Vilonia does play in quite a competitive conference. Harrison has been really good for several years now, Greenbrier looks like it will have a great season and Morrilton is usually up there with the best of the 5A West.
It will be a fun conference to watch as things unfold.
Meanwhile, Mayflower lost a close one to Central Arkansas Christian on the road, ultimately falling 35-34.
Conway Christian had no answers for Perryville as CCS lost 59-0, neither did Quitman for Mountain View as the Bulldogs fell 48-27.
Hendrix also fell in a losing effort to Howard Payne 55-21.
In my advance Friday, I mentioned that while Howard Payne hasn’t had a winning record for several years, it does play in a pretty good conference with two teams ranked in the top 20 at the Division III level and one receives votes.
This isn’t to say Hendrix put forth a bad effort, but HPU looked to have its way with the Warriors throughout much of the game, totaling over 700 yards of total offense.
Hendrix will line up with Sewanee for a nonconference matchup Saturday at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium, before jumping into Southern Athletic Association play the following Saturday.
At the FCS level, it was announced that Austin Peay is joining the ASUN Conference and will be the sixth football-playing school in the conference.
This wasn’t really a shocking announcement apart from the timing of it.
I heard Austin Peay was rumored for a move back in January when the realignment was going on at the FCS level between the WAC, Southland and ASUN.
Other institutions at the time I heard rumored were Chattanooga and James Madison.
Chattanooga may still be on the table, but with the realignment going on at the FBS level, I’ve more recently seen JMU could be transitioning up to the FBS level.
Regardless, the addition of Austin Peay already makes what I thought was a strong football conference that much better.
AP is currently ranked 20th in the FCS Coaches Poll, which means four incoming ASUN football schools are ranked in the Coaches Poll.
Jacksonville State is the highest ranked school at No. 9, followed by Austin Peay at No. 20, UCA at No. 24 and Kennesaw State at No. 25.
For what it’s worth, Chattanooga is ranked No. 23.
The ASUN Football Conference is shaping up to be a fun, competitive conference.
Finally, UCA football took on Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the new-look “Stripes” on Saturday.
The Bears were rolling in throughout the first and second quarters until a 30-minute lightning delay paused the game with 4:51 left in the second quarter.
Breylin Smith was great on the day, except for a pair of interceptions, one of which I won’t fault him for.
Smith completed his first 15 passes, which set a school record, breaking his coach Nathan Brown’ and Brian Stallworth’s record of 14 consecutive completions to begin a game.
But, the ending of the second quarter and much of the third was quite odd.
The 30-minute lightning delay already caused momentum to shift or stop, and then coming out to play five minutes of football sandwiched in between another 20 minute break for halftime was just odd.
Then, things got wieder in the third. Smith’s first interception, I would argue was not his fault.
To me, and several others in the press box, it looked as though a Golden Lion had jumped offsides, which allowed Smith to throw the ball up on what is usually deemed a free play.
However, the officials never put laundry on the field, and the play resulted in an interception.
Things snowballed from there for the Bears, but they eventually righted the ship and put the game away.
It was UCA’s first win of the season and afterward, the team had more to celebrate as Bears defensive graduate assistant and video coordinator Deairus Whitney proposed to his girlfriend and they got engaged on “The Stripes” surrounded by the team and fireworks.
It was a special night all around.
