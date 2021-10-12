Three high school teams cemented themselves among the best in their conference last Friday, while Hendrix is struggling with injuries.
Conway has played back-to-back weeks with teams ahead of it in the Arkansas Sports Media poll, but has not only beaten those teams, but seemed to have little difficulty against those two opponents.
On Oct. 1, the Wampus Cats traveled to North Little Rock and beat the Charging Wildcats, who were ranked No. 3 in the ASM poll, 38-10.
Then, last Friday, Conway had no trouble with Cabot, who were ranked No. 2 in the poll, beating the Panthers 57-21.
The Wampus Cats have been one of the better 7A teams for a while now, but haven’t quite reached that extra threshold of being a top two team.
The way these Cats have played since a Week 0 loss to Fayetteville has been a tremendous turnaround and has effectively cemented themselves as a top two team in Class 7A football.
Conway is riding a five-game winning streak since that loss with wins over reigning 7A West champion Bentonville on the road, future 7A Central opponent Jonesboro, Little Rock Southwest and then the NLR and Cabot wins.
The Wampus Cats face a talented Fort Smith Northside team on the road this Friday, but then gets a softer two-week stretch of Little Rock Central and Little Rock Catholic before the ever important meeting with Bryant.
Because of Conway’s play, it is now ranked as the second best team in the state.
Meanwhile, Greenbrier and Vilonia look like they’re setting up their final regular season matchup as conference foes will be one of the most important games between the two in quite some time.
The Panthers have already beaten two of the usual 5A West powers in Morrilton and Harrison, but also beat them quite badly.
At home against Morrilton, Greenbrier won 48-13, while beating the Goblins on the road last Friday, 45-21.
Only one team has given the Panthers a tough time this season and that was the nonconference finale against Arkadelphia in a 55-47 win.
This run that Greenbrier has been on has been of a high-scoring variety.
Clarksville held the Panthers to their lowest total, while trying to bleed the clock with 34 points.
Otherwise, Greenbrier has scored 44 or more points in the other five wins.
The Panthers have Pea Ridge this Friday at home and then host Farmington before a road trip to Alma and finally host Vilonia in the regular season finale.
As for those Eagles, they’ve also put up some points this season through six games.
Vilonia beat Maumelle 34-32 in Week 2, which has been the closest contest thus far, but the Eagles bounced back to beat Class 6A Russellville 40-28.
Vilonia’s most recent test occurred Oct. 1 at Farmington as both teams entered undefeated.
However, the Eagles handled the Cardinals pretty easily in a 57-28 win.
Last week, Pea Ridge slowed things down to a snails’ pace against Vilonia, but that couldn’t stop this talented group of Eagles.
Vilonia has likely its toughest stretch of games as it takes on Harrison at home this Friday, then plays Alma before ending the season on the road at Morrilton and Greenbrier.
The play of both teams has catapulted them from a tie for fifth place in the Class 5A ASM poll to second place for Vilonia and third for Greenbrier.
I would have included Quitman among Conway, Greenbrier and Vilonia, but Quitman has had a softer schedule to begin Class 4-2A play with a combined 1-8 to begin play.
However, a win is a win.
This week will be much of the same for the Bulldogs as they head to Magazine, which is also 0-3 in conference play.
Quitman will see how it fares in the final three weeks of the regular season when it plays at Bigelow, then at home against Mountainburg and Hector.
Mayflower and Conway Christian are struggling this season.
Mayflower should get a win this season, but I’m not sure that CCS will.
Meanwhile, Hendrix has faced a ton of injuries this season. It has also faced a tough schedule this season.
It may get tougher on out as two more teams are receiving national votes in the Southern Athletic Association in Berry and Trinity.
We’ll have to see how things shake from there.
