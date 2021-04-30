The biggest talking points for this week in sports came from the NFL Draft.
Mock drafts flood the internet and fans, including myself, check often to see what the projections are.
Usually, they are quite different and no one really knows who will go where until draft day or unless a team announces it.
But this year, leading up to the draft has been quite an ordeal even to the day of the draft.
Earlier this year, disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson requested a trade.
You couldn’t turn on any sports show without hearing about the request.
Eventually, his trade request gave way to numerous stories about sexual assault allegations, thus his trade proposal news died down.
Before the allegations came out, several teams were interested and now, many teams have bowed out.
Teams looking for quarterbacks prior to Thursday’s first round, including the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.
Those trade rumors died down with the allegations and each of the Bears, Jets, Patriots and 49ers drafted quarterbacks in Thursday’s first round, while Carolina traded for Sam Darnold earlier in the offseason and the Broncos made a trade for Teddy Bridgewater leading up to Thursday’s opening round.
Now, it seems Watson will stick with the Texans at least until his lawsuit plays out.
Leading up to the draft, we all knew Trevor Lawrence was going to be Urban Meyer’s first pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, but how quarterbacks fell after Lawrence was what dominated numerous talks surrounding the draft.
We got our answer Thursday as quarterbacks were taken with the first three picks — something that’s been done twice before.
In 1971, the New England Patriots took Jim Plunkett at No. 1, followed by the New Orleans Saints selecting Archie Manning.
The Houston Oilers made Dan Pastorini the third straight quarterback selected to open the 1971 draft.
Manning is the lone QB out of the three selected to the NFL’s Hall of Fame, but several have made a case for Plunkett, but Pastorini is the worst one statistically of the three selected in ‘71.
The second time three QBs were selected with the first three picks was in 1999 when the Cleveland Browns took Tim Couch, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles selecting Donovan McNabb and the Cincinnati Bengals picking Akili Smith third.
Both Couch and Smith were out of the league by 2003, while McNabb carved out a successful career.
I think it’s safe to say the trio selected in ‘71 were better than the three selected in ‘99 as a collective unit.
Continuing to speak on quarterbacks, former QB Tim Tebow has given up his dream of playing Major League Baseball after a five-year stint in the New York Mets organization after he announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year.
Leading up to Thursday’s first round, Tebow popped up in headlines once again as he is looking to make an NFL comeback, this time as a tight end as he worked out for his former coach Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to reports, the New England Patriots wanted to transition Tebow to a tight end, but he wanted to play quarterback instead.
Soon, he was out of the league and started his baseball career.
I guess we’ll see how this turns out, but Tebow is likely to be in headlines for years to come.
Now, perhaps something that we shouldn’t be shocked about at this point is Aaron Rodgers is unhappy with the Green Bay Packers and wants out.
Rodgers has been unhappy with the organization for years, which first started popping up when the Packers fired longtime coach Mike McCarthy.
Since then, Rodgers has continually been in conversations about being disgruntled with the Packers front office.
This time, it seems he finally wants out.
I sent a message to a friend Friday about where he thinks Rodgers will end up, and I jokingly said my money is on Jeopardy.
But, at this point, that could be a likely option.
After the first round was completed Monday, I can’t see teams putting up trade packages that would please the Packers.
Despite Rodgers’ age, he is coming off an MVP season, but as already stated, teams that wanted QBs have already selected their prize Thursday unless they put a deal in place to trade that QB to the Packers along with other picks in exchange for Rodgers.
We’ll have to wait to see this play out.
Finally, the thing I’m most intrigued about as I’m sure several UCA Bears fans are is where will Robert Rochell end up?
I’m writing this Friday afternoon, so if he is selected on day two — which I’ve seen some mock drafts have him as high as a third-round pick — I’m late to the party.
But, regardless of where he is selected or even if he is an undrafted signing, he’s likely joining former Bears teammates George Odum and Tre Smith in the NFL by the end of this weekend.
