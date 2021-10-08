For this week’s column, I wanted to once again take the mixed-bag approach and highlight a few things that have happened around sports in the past week.
Recently, my family made an abbreviated trip to Springfield, Missouri, the city I spent the first 14 years of my life, and there was no shortage of Kansas City Chiefs pride there.
Anywhere we went, you saw Chiefs hats, shirts and jerseys.
Despite the Chiefs playing to a 2-2 record with little signs of a competent defense, people are proud of the Chiefs in Missouri and for good reason.
The team has represented the American Football Conference in the Super Bowl the previous two seasons, winning Super Bowl LIV before falling to the Tompa Brady Buccaneers in last year’s Super Bowl.
But, it wasn’t just Kansas City Chiefs stuff that I saw.
Growing up there, the main teams were the St. Louis Cardinals, the Missouri Tigers, Missouri State Bears and for a long time, the St. Louis Rams.
Shirts and hats for those teams were on full display in the two Walmart’s I had to go to as well as a Kohl’s.
Switching gears, much has already been made about Urban Meyer’s adventure in his Columbus, Ohio, restaurant that has put him on quite the hot seat in Jacksonville.
Meyer’s early tenure has already been filled with questions of him losing the locker room as he is the latest coach that found tremendous success at the collegiate level and is looking to replicate it at the professional level.
Well, after Meyer’s Jaguars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football, Meyer elected to stay in Ohio and head over to Columbus where he was filmed with a woman dancing upon the married man.
Meyer’s actions got himself in hot water with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan and now Meyer is reportedly on a short leash.
Meyer has a history of not necessarily being a great person in the public eye, seemingly covering up a domestic abuse allegation from 2009 that didn’t surface until much later as his biggest fault.
We’ll continue to see how this shakes out, but Meyer may not be long for the NFL, so here comes Southern California. I kid, but the jokes are there.
Now, to the NBA, the Ben Simmons saga has been one to follow throughout the offseason.
Simmons became the pariah for the Philadelphia 76ers and their exit from the playoffs last season due to the way he played.
Simmons has never been seen as a great shooter, rather a lengthy point-forward that facilitates the 76ers offense.
He along with center Joel Embiid were supposed to turn the 76ers into title contenders, but thus far, it hasn’t worked out.
Since his disastrous playoffs, Simmons has been amid the talks of many trade rumors, and has been rumored to refuse to play for the 76ers ever again.
Embiid has said the 76ers have tried to build around Simmons, which is why this situation is so odd.
I’m not sure Simmons will ever suit up for the 76ers, but at some point, he may not have a choice as the NBA season is rapidly approaching.
Recently, vaccination status among NBA players has been a hot topic, mainly players who are not vaccinated as cities are putting restrictions in place for those who are not vaccinated.
One such player, who seems to always find himself among some controversy, is Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
Irving is reportedly unvaccinated, which means he will be unable to suit up for his Nets at home games as well as two games at Madison Square Garden because of vaccine restrictions under New York City mandates.
This means he could lose over $15.6 million of his salary because he isn’t vaccinated.
Irving isn’t the only NBA player that has not reportedly received vaccination yet, which includes Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal and Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac.
The upcoming week may include many more stories to talk about next Saturday. Let’s hope they’re in a more positive direction.
