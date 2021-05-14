On Wednesday, the University of Central Arkansas released information about former Bear and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen returning to UCA to host a summer camp.
I couldn’t help but be reminded of last year’s 10-part docuseries called “The Last Dance” about the last season the Chicago Bulls that Pippen played for were going to be together in that format.
Since I didn’t get to talk about it last year when it was released, I wanted to mention it now because of the mention of Pippen’s summer camp and the death of his UCA coach Don Dyer on Thursday.
Episode two of the series was in large part dedicated to Pippen and his contributions to those 1990s Bulls teams.
Much like we saw how the Golden State Warriors run a few years ago likely made several kids into Warriors fans, those 90s Bulls teams made a lot of kids into Bulls fans.
I was one of those kids.
Now, I will admit, I was born in 1991, so right at the beginning of the Bulls two three-peats.
I actually didn’t get to see and pay attention to the Bulls winning those championships until the tail end of the three-peats, but those teams had an impact on me nonetheless.
I remember we had some program at my elementary school where kindergartners went down to fifth-grade classrooms and had a fifth-grade buddy.
There was always a kid in the fifth grade class that drew Bulls stuff for their kindergarten buddy. I remember being quite jealous of who his buddy was that day because being an impressionable Bulls fan in kindergarten, I wanted to get those drawings.
Though you can point out that I was a kid jumping on the bandwagon of a team, but the nearest professional basketball team at the time was the Dallas Mavericks.
But, much like Chicago Cubs games were on our TV throughout my childhood, those Bulls games played on TVs in my house.
In fact, my dad had recorded several NBA Finals games on VHS so he could watch back later.
I often watched those as a kid with the most distinct memories of watching the 1993 NBA Finals with the Bulls against the Phoenix Suns and then the Bulls/Utah Jazz back-to-back Finals.
“The Last Dance”, however, followed the 1997-98 championship year with the Bulls as then general manager Jerry Krause had no plans of bringing Phil Jackson back to coach the Bulls in 1999 and an overall account of Michael Jordan’s career.
The season that was primarily in focus would also be Jordan’s last as a Bull.
Pippen was also at odds with Krause because he wasn’t being valued at what he believed he was worth.
Pippen was named to the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team, which was a list of the NBA’s 50 greatest players during the 1996 season — the NBA’s 50th season.
Early on in the second episode, Jordan, who is often argued as the best basketball player of all time, said Pippen should always be remembered alongside Jordan.
“He helped me so much in how I approached the game and how I played the game,” he said. “Whenever they speak Michael Jordan, they should speak Scottie Pippen.”
Jordan acknowledged that he wouldn’t have won those six titles without Scottie Pippen and called Pippen his best teammate of all time.
The episode digs into Pippen’s background of growing up in Hamburg, Arkansas, and how he started playing basketball.
The episode then touches on Pippen’s arrival at UCA, telling the now famous story of how Pippen started as the equipment manager.
Eventually, Pippen, with persistence persuaded Dyer to let him play.
UCA’s current sports information director Steve East appeared on the documentary speaking about Pippen.
And, what’s also fun about the documentary is it shows highlights of Pippen playing at the Farris Center.
Of course, Pippen became a six-time NBA champion, an Olympic gold medal winner twice, a two-time inductee of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and had his number retired from both the Bulls and UCA. He was also inducted into the UCA Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
There is certainly more to the documentary and if you want to tune in, which I highly recommend even if you’re not a Bulls fan, the 10-part series is available in full on Netflix.
