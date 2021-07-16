There was no shortage of big sports news locally.
Conway native Jordan Wicks was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the first round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft; Wooster’s Kayle Browning is headed to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games and “Name, Image and Likeness” has hit UCA student-athletes.
Wicks’ selection by the Cubs made Wicks the highest draft pick from any Conway High School sports teams and it marked the first-ever first-round draft pick for Kansas State.
Obviously, me being a Cubs fan, I was quite excited that Wicks was chosen by the Cubs.
Normally, my focus for the draft would have been on who the Cubs selected, but heading into Sunday’s draft, I was more interested in where Wicks would land and then secondarily, who the Cubs selected.
Once I informed my wife of Wicks’ possibility (we graduated from Conway High School with Wicks’ older brother) of being selected in the first round, her interest also piqued.
As names were called and Wicks’ projected draft slots came up in the middle of the first round, I realized there may be a possibility that he could fall to the Cubs.
Projections prior to drafts almost never fall along with projections because each team values different skill sets.
But, as Wicks wasn’t drafted between 14-16, his mock draft projections by numerous outlets, the possibility of landing with the Cubs was becoming more real.
I have been quite frustrated with the Cubs lately as they have failed to develop quality pitching at the major league level — they’ve developed one starter, Adbert Alzolay, since 2011, electing to get pitchers either by free agency or trades.
It’s one major reason why the Cubs are set to sell at this year’s trade deadline.
So, with that in mind, along with Wicks’ ability to possibly move through the minor league ranks quickly, I was excited about that possibility.
I texted my dad, a fellow Cubs fan, and he became excited too.
In fact, I saw the Cubs were selecting Wicks before the selection came up on the screen thanks to a website I frequent to read about the Cubs.
Wicks will likely slot high in what has continually been ranked as one of the league’s bottom farm systems for years.
We could very well see him pitch at the MLB level soon.
We won’t have to wait too long to watch Browning compete at the Olympics, however.
Browning’s event trap shooting begins with pre-event training at 9 a.m. July 27, followed by qualification starting at 9 a.m. the following day.
Qualification continues July 29 and the trap women’s final wraps up that afternoon, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Times are subject to Tokyo time, which is 14 hours ahead of our time. I’ll update with a schedule in Central Time when the events get closer.
Finally, “Name, Image and Likeness” reached UCA as the Conway Convention & Visitors Bureau, which is through the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, plans to sign 30 UCA student-athletes.
The student-athletes will get training on how to be “ambassadors and brand representatives” to the city of Conway.
Per a press release Thursday, “individual athletes will go through a selection process with the CVB and begin to promote the city through video testimonials, ad campaigns and their own social media accounts.”
I would like to reiterate, Conway citizen tax dollars are not paying these student-athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.