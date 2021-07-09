The NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, on Wednesday, hoisted the Stanley Cup Trophy for the second time in as many years after beating the Montreal Canadiens four games to one.
As I was watching the Lightning try to preserve its 1-0 lead in hopes to repeat as Stanley Cup champions after winning last year’s Cup in a COVID bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert reminded viewers in the third period that the Lightning were the third Tampa Bay-based team of the four major sports to compete for their sports respective championship.
Of course, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were led by 43-year-old seemingly robotic quarterback Tom Brady for the Bucs’ second championship, and then the Tampa Bay Rays played for and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series last October.
Maybe I’m alone in thinking about this, but I’ve always found it interesting that cities/regions can have multiple champions across what is referred to as the Big Four: MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL.
Tampa Bay isn’t the only city to experience this.
The Dodgers winning their first World Series since 1988 was not the only Los Angeles franchise to capture their sport’s championship as the LeBron James-led Lakers won their 17th Larry O’Brien Trophy in franchise history after beating the Miami Heat in six games last September/October in the Orlando bubble.
Prior to that, and I’m likely going to say this a couple more times, Boston saw the New England Patriots and Red Sox compete for their championship in 2018-19 with the Red Sox winning their eighth title and the Patriots falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Bay Area sports fans in California have been treated quite well over during the 2010s as the San Francisco Giants won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014, while the Golden State Warriors played in five straight NBA Finals from 2014 to 2019, winning three championships and the 49ers competed, but lost the Super Bowl twice in 2013 and 2020.
For New Jersey fans, the Devils played for Lord Stanley’s Cup in 2012, while the New York Football Giants (they play in East Rutherford, New Jersey) won the Super Bowl that year.
In 2009, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins double dipped for championships and in 2004, the Red Sox famously broke the “Curse of the Bambino” after coming back from being down 3-1 in a seven games series to famed rival New York Yankees before storming back to win the American League Championship Series and sweep the St. Louis Cardinals in four games while the Patriots won the first of a back-to-back.
The year prior, the Devils and New Jersey Nets competed for their sports’ respective championship with the Devils beating the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and the Nets losing to the Lakers.
You could continue looking down the list of each of the four major sports’ championship winners and I’m sure you’ll find more examples.
But, for fans who have gotten to experience their favorite teams from across the sports world, they’ve sometimes been treated to multiple championships over a small window, sometimes even for a decade.
I remember Boston fans holding up posters at games with Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox and Bruins logos to represent how many times those four teams won their sports’ respective title.
Some have nicknamed Boston as “Title Town” because of the city’s team success.
With the NBA Finals matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, I’d say with certainty that the Arizona Diamondbacks are not competing for the World Series, while the Arizona Cardinals were an 8-8 team last season and picked up J.J. Watt in the offseason.
The Milwaukee Brewers are currently leading the NL Central, but they will likely be competing against a surprising San Francisco Giants; the ever present Dodgers; the young, exciting Padres and the New York Mets unless another team arises.
While I absolutely enjoy parity in sports, it’s fun to see cities getting to celebrate multiple championships.
