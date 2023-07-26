Head Coach Buck Buchanan has named Keith Taylor the Warriors’ offensive line coach.
Taylor graduated from Hendrix in 2019 with a B.A. in biology, and has been with the Warriors the past four seasons as an assistant coach. He spent the past two seasons working with the tight ends after serving as an assistant defensive line coach under Buchanan in the fall of 2019 and spring of 2021.
