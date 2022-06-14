Team Arkansas showed out this past week at the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games, earning 143 medals and 35 ribbons across 19 events in Orlando, Florida.
Competing against other states as well as the Caribbean, Team Arkansas scored 39 gold medals, 56 silver medals and 48 bronze medals.
Faulkner County had several representatives participating in different events.
Team Arkansas basketball was coached by Sherita Marshall and was assisted by Alician Queen, both of Conway.
For bowling, Vilonia’s Rhonda Standridge served as the head coach, while Conway’s Brittney Wood assisted her.
In powerlifting, Emily Standridge represented Vilonia, while Seth Haveman represented Conway.
For soccer, Conway’s Kayla Ragland served as an assistant coach, while Vilonia’s Joshua Shaver and Vilonia unified partner Hannah Smith competed.
Vilonia’s Michael Todd Garrett served as head coach for Team Arkansas softball, while Conway unified partner Billy Hartness competed.
In standup paddle, Noah Clay represented Conway.
Track and field saw four athletes from Conway: Lashanda Nicole Cox, Isaiah Duvall, Danny Harrell and Elana Burlaza.
Emily Standridge grabbed a gold medal in squat, while finishing fourth in the bench press, deadlift and the combination.
Haveman earned gold in squat, deadlift and combination, while he earned a bronze in bench.
Team Arkansas finished third in soccer, earning a bronze medal.
Clay earned a bronze medal, while Cox finished sixth in the 100-meter and the mini javelin.
Duvall earned silver in the 200-meter as did Burlaza in the same event. Burlaza also finished fifth in the 100-meter.
Harrell finished seventh in the mini javelin, but earned a gold in the 100-meter.
The athletes returned home Monday and were celebrated upon return to Clinton National Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.