FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ already delayed baseball season will include nine Razorbacks games nationally televised by the SEC Network.
Though they’ll play indoors at the Texas Rangers Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas, because of the snow and ice induced power outages in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex the three-day State Farm College Baseball Showdown has been delayed from starting Friday to starting Saturday.
The State Farm Showdown matches SEC West teams Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas, nationally ranked sixth, seventh and eighth by D1-Baseball, versus Big 12 members Texas Tech, Texas and TCU, respectively ranked third, ninth and 10th nationally by D1-Baseball.
Arkansas plays Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday, Texas at 7 p.m. Sunday and TCU at 6 p.m. Monday.
The SEC Network will televise one Arkansas nonconference game, versus Oklahoma at 5 p.m. March 16 at the Razorbacks’ Baum-Walker Stadium, and SEC games versus Alabama, 2 p.m. at Baum-Walker on March 21; at Mississippi State, 2 p.m. March 28; at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. April 9; at South Carolina, 6 p.m. April 22; at LSU, 6 p.m. April 30; versus Georgia, 6 p.m. at Baum-Walker on May 8; at Tennessee, 11 a.m. May 15; versus Florida, 6 p.m. May 20 at Baum-Walker.
All game times are Central time.
