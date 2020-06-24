Here is another batch of “David’s Appetizers.”
The induction banquet for the Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020 has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Like a lot of other events, the original banquet, scheduled in May, had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
The new September date corresponds with Conway High School’s second home football game.
Details are still being worked out and will be announced as the date approaches. It may look a little different than our previous banquet, but we will make sure that we honor six great Wampus Cat legends and give them and their families a special night.
Speaking of football and coronavirus, the NFL, most of the NCAA, and most high schools are planning to play this fall pretty much as planned, with certain contingencies in place, including limited fans in the stands.
I’ve never really been a “glass half full” or a “glass half empty” kind of empty guy… to me it depends upon how thirsty I am and how good the drink tastes.
Like most fans, I’m practically dehydrated for some live sports, and some football would taste really, really good.
But I’m a little leery about getting too excited just yet.
The NBA has had a devil of a time trying to restart their season, in a controlled single location, with anywhere from 16-30 teams composed of 12 players each.
Now, I’m not an epidemiologist, nor do I play one on Facebook, but I’m a little concerned about football season.
There are hundreds of college football teams, each with rosters perhaps as large as a hundred players, traveling to and from various parts of the country. That could get tricky.
I am part of a group of eight who bought tickets to see the Razorbacks play this fall at Notre Dame on Sept. 12. It is a weekend trip to celebrate a 50th birthday for one of the guys.
Attending a game in South Bend is something that should be on every sports fan’s bucket list. And for Hog fans, this would be the year to do it. I know quite a few others who have plans to attend too.
I sure hope the game happens so we can make a memory.
However, countless Americans have suffered greatly over the past few months, both health-wise and financially. A football game is absolutely trivial compared to the illness and unemployment our country has faced.
If we are unable to make the trip, then so be it.
On another note, this will be my final regular weekly column. I still plan to submit items periodically in the future, but just not every week.
There’s just not a lot of sports to write about right now.
Today’s column appears almost four years to the day of my first one. In all, there have been a little over 200 of them.
I sincerely appreciate everyone who read them. And I really appreciate everyone at the Log Cabin Democrat who has allowed me to do this.
Please continue to support your local newspaper with readership, subscriptions and advertising. Local news makes a huge difference where you live.
