Thanksgiving is now on the horizon as we’ll celebrate the national holiday in different ways this week than we ever have because of what has occurred this year.
Generally for my family, I generally like to say that along with giving thanks, Thanksgiving is about the three F’s: family, food and football.
Being the son of a Dallas Cowboys fan and being one myself, football has always been on in our household on Thanksgiving Day. That is until 2007.
I’ve often mentioned that my family is from Springfield, Missouri, and we moved to Conway in 2006.
My dad’s only job he’s had since we’ve lived in Arkansas has been with Lamb and Associates Packaging in Maumelle.
Dad’s boss was former Arkansas Razorback Jerry Lamb, who played on Arkansas’ only national championship team.
Lamb was also Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones’s best man in Jones’s wedding.
I’ve written on the generosity of the Lambs toward my dad earlier this year when dad was given a CeeDee Lamb jersey from Jerry Lamb’s children, who now run the company since Lamb’s passing late last year.
In 2007, my dad was turning 40 years old, so my mom wanted to do something special for him.
My dad has often told me he became a Cowboys fan when his dad was watching football and my dad pointed at the Dallas Cowboys’ start when dad was 2.
So, my mom sent an email to Jerry Lamb’s daughter asking her what would be the best way to get tickets to a Cowboys game.
My mom had every intention to pay for the tickets, but instead because of the Lamb’s generosity, mom got four free tickets to a Dallas Cowboys game.
That game just so happened to fall on Thanksgiving Day that year.
Dad couldn’t believe it when he saw the tickets.
He was finally going to see his favorite professional sports team play for the first time in his life.
The Wednesday before, my dad, mom, little sister and I packed up and headed for Dallas.
The day of the game, I kept thinking about how we weren’t having typical Thanksgiving Day food.
It was quite odd, but this was also a unique experience.
It was a frigid day, but we were soon going to be inside Texas Stadium to enjoy the game.
The Cowboys were playing the New York Jets and up to this point in the season, the Cowboys had lost one game, while the Jets had only won two games.
Dad could barely contain his excitement when we arrived to Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas.
He was eager to get into the building and look around.
Once inside, we found our seats were right at the 50-yard line under Jerry Jones’ suite.
The Cowboys dominated the Jets in that game and won 34-3.
It was a game that I could probably ask dad about a specific instance in the game and he would likely remember.
It was something that I loved getting to experience with my dad and mom and sister.
The game also helped turn my mom into a football fan.
While I may not get to experience a Thanksgiving Day like that again, every Thanksgiving since has been special because I’ve been surrounded by family.
As this Thanksgiving rolls around things are different, but we can always hold on to those past memories of joy and laughter and family time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.