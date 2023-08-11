With the 2023 soccer season right around the corner, the ASUN has released its Preseason All-Conference Team and Coaches Poll, the league announced on Thursday. For the Bears, junior defender Gabby Thies was named to the conference’s team, highlighting the impact that the returner should have on the pitch this season.

Thies, now in her third season with the Bears, saw a huge leap in minutes played from her freshman to sophomore year, logging a team-high 1,571 minutes of action last year. Her talent on the backline helped the team hold 11 teams to one or fewer goals, with four clean sheets. This season, she leads a defense that looks to build off of last season’s semifinal appearance at the ASUN Championship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.