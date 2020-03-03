Despite entering the tournament as the regular season 5A West champions, it’s one-and-done for the Vilonia Lady Eagles in the 5A State Tournament.
Controlling the pace, the East’s fourth seed Mountain Home Bombers knocked off the West’s top-seeded Lady Eagles 50-43 in the opening round of the tournament in Russellville.
Not only did the Bombers hold Vilonia to a scoreless third quarter, but efficiency at the free-line line is what propelled Mountain Home to victory.
The Bombers hit 26 of 32 attempts at the line to score an opening round upset.
With Mountain Home starting the game off on a 6-0 run across the opening 3:27 of the game, the Lady Eagles finally got on the board when junior guard Lauren Patterson hit a pair from the line.
Senior forward Paige Kelley scored off a Patterson assist to move Vilonia within two points.
From there, both teams battled back and forth, with the Lady Eagles never trailing by more than four in the first quarter.
A layup by Kelley was the final basket of the first quarter, making the score 12-11 in favor of the Bombers.
After a Mountain Home basket, the two teams traded missed free throws and Vilonia junior guard Laney Mears nailed a corner 3-pointer in front of the Bomber bench to tie the game at 14 with 5:01 left in the second quarter.
Mountain Home junior forward Addison Yates scored on a fast break layup on the other end before the Lady Eagles hit another 3-pointer, this time by senior forward Riley Bridges which gave Vilonia a 17-16 lead with 3:44 left in the first half.
A pair of converted free throws by Patterson gave the Lady Eagles a three-point lead with 2;57.
That lead was eventually pushed out to four points at the end of the quarter when junior guard Clara Grace Prater spun around a Bomber defender and laid it up for 23-19 Vilonia halftime lead.
But, then the aforementioned sluggish third quarter reared its ugly head.
Vilonia was held without a basket in the third as shots didn’t fall and costly turnovers dug the Lady Eagles into a six-point deficit as Mountain Home went on a 10-point run in the quarter.
Opening the fourth, however, life seemed to be with Vilonia as Kelley scored at the basket and a Patterson layup and converted and-one pulled the Lady Eagles within one with 6:43 left in the game.
Instead of completely erasing the deficit, fouling got Vilonia in trouble as Yates made the Bombers’ next four points to push the lead out to five before a layup by senior Anna Grace Foreman brought the lead out to seven with 3:16 left.
Free-throw shooting controlled the next two-plus minutes of the game as both teams made all six attempts from the line, meaning Vilonia couldn’t make up any ground.
Having to foul to keep the Bombers within striking distance didn’t work as well as the Lady Eagles hoped as Mountain Home made 10 of 13 shots over the final 1:09, while Vilonia only scored nine in that period.
Without completing the comeback, Vilonia’s season ends with the 50-43 loss.
Mountain Home's Kate Gilbert led all scorers with 20, while Yates and Patterson finished with 16 each.
The Bombers continue their season Thursday, playing the winner of Watson Chapel and Hot Springs at 7 p.m. in Russellville.
