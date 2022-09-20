x

Central Arkansas defenders Sean Smith [26] and Corley Hooper [19] were honored by the ASUN Conference following the Bears' win over Idaho State on Saturday.

 Courtesy of the Univeristy of Central Arkansas

The University of Central Arkansas Bears nabbed three of the four ASUN Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday following Saturday’s 31-16 road victory over Idaho State.

Junior linebacker Corley Hooper was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week, sophomore running back Darius Hale earned the ASUN Offensive Player of the Week honor and redshirt freshman defensive back Sean Smith was named the ASUN Freshman of the Week.

