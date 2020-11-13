NEW ORLEANS — The Central Arkansas men's soccer team finished the regular season in third place during their second season in the Sun Belt conference.
Three Bears were named to the All-Sun Belt team, including two seniors and a junior.
Kasper Andersen, a senior, was named one of three forwards on the all-conference team.
Andersen sits on one goal and assist this season, but what he is known for is his ability to make things happen off the ball and open up space for teammates.
Scoring five goals over three seasons while providing 10 assists from his winger position.
"Kasper is a constant threat on the attacking side of the ball,” coach Ross Duncan said. “He's a player you have to have a plan for, and even then it may not work. He creates so many opportunities with his willingness to get behind defenses and his instincts for creating scoring opportunities."
Soren Jensen, a senior midfielder was also named on the team for a second straight year after another strong showing this past season, which included being named player of the week earlier this season.
Jensen currently has four goals and two assists this season while playing from an attacking midfield position.
The senior has 13 goals and 15 assists in his career as a Bear.
"Soren has been excellent this season, Duncan said. “He's technically been playing out of his natural position all year but hasn't missed a step. He's been an attacking threat in every game we've played and his leadership, both on and off the field, has been essential in keeping our group disciplined.”
Alberto Suarez, a junior center back, was named to the All-Sun Belt team last season.
Suarez has two goals, including the game winner over Georgia Southern earlier this season.
The defender has eight goals and three assists in three years for the Bears.
"Alberto gives you quality in all areas of the game,” Duncan said. “He's always been good on the ball and his range of passing ability really opens up the game for us, but his commitment to be a top defender has really strengthened his game. He's a constant threat on set pieces and his leadership qualities really help us in difficult moments.
"It was a unique season in a lot of ways. Each coach got to see our team play twice, so I feel like we all know each other's rosters really well, which made it easier than most years to choose the opponents who made the biggest impact."
The Bears play in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Friday against Georgia State.
