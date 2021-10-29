Central Arkansas women's soccer adds another set of postseason accolades, as the ASUN unveiled its all-conference teams Thursday, along with their all-academic teams.
The Bears had two representatives on the all-conference first team, with one newcomer making the all-freshman team. Emma Hawkins and Gracie Hair represent UCA on the league's first team, while Adley Barham impressed enough to be named one of the league's best freshmen.
Hawkins, alongside Anika Sultan were named to the ASUN All-Academic Team.
The 2021 list marks the first time since 2018 that UCA has claimed multiple all-conference first team slots.
"We had several players that I believe had deserving seasons, but it's great to see some of our players get the recognition they deserve," Jeremy Bishopsaid. "Congratulations to Emma and Gracie for all-conference honors. These two made huge contributions for us, and they put in an amazing amount of work to get us to this point."
Hawkins, who was an All-Southland performer her first two years of collegiate soccer, adds a third all-conference nod to her resume after leading the ASUN in goals (13), assists (seven) and points (33) in the Bears' first season in the league.
Additionally, the junior forward had the second-most goals in ASUN play with the second-most game-winning goals during that span.
With her game-winner against Bellarmine, Hawkins tied the UCA single-season record for points in a season, scoring her 33rd in the overtime match.
Hawkins was honored by the league three times as player of the week, the most in the ASUN during the regular season.
On the other side of the ball, Hair was named to the first team as a defender, helping UCA to seven shutouts on the season.
Of those seven, five came against ASUN foes, the second-most in the league. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native knocked in a pair of goals and two assists from the back line as well, tallying six points during the season.
Both of Hair's goals came in the same week, as the senior scored against Jacksonville State before hitting the game-winner against North Alabama.
For her efforts, she was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 12.
Barham, another defender, earned all-freshman honors after starting all 17 matches during the regular season, logging 1,234 minutes on the pitch, the fourth-most minutes on the team. She was a huge contributor to the team's seven clean sheets, stopping attacking forwards from being able to get off clean looks at goal.
Routinely playing 60-plus minutes, the Maumelle, native proved to be a critical piece for the Bears, who placed second in the ASUN West in their first season in the league.
"Our freshman class has made a lot of contributions this season, several of them have contributed big minutes for us this season," Bishop said. “Adley had an important role for us on our back line, so congratulations to her, she's very deserving of this honor."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.