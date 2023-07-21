The University of Central Arkansas Bears had three players named to the HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America team on Wednesday.
The three selections include defensive end David Walker, safety TaMuarion Wilson and a punt returner Jarrod Barnes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 21, 2023 @ 12:29 pm
The University of Central Arkansas Bears had three players named to the HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America team on Wednesday.
The three selections include defensive end David Walker, safety TaMuarion Wilson and a punt returner Jarrod Barnes.
Walker is a 6-foot-2, 260-pounder from Stuttgart, Ark., who last fall was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the national FCS defensive player of the year. He led the Bears and the ASUN in tackles for loss and sacks while earning six postseason All-America honors.
Wilson, a 6-2, 205-pounder from Bryant, Ark., is a two-time All-Conference selection who led the Bears in tackles the past two seasons and topped the ASUN tackles chart last season.
Barnes, a 5-11, 180-pounder from Cabot, Ark., led the ASUN in punt returns and was third in the nation while earning All-America honors in 2022. He was also UCA’s leading receiver with 40 receptions for 708 yards.
UCA opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at FBS Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.