UCA's TaMuarion Wilson is one of three Bears who have been named preseason All-American prior to the 2023 football season.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Bears had three players named to the HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America team on Wednesday.

The three selections include defensive end David Walker, safety TaMuarion Wilson and a punt returner Jarrod Barnes.

