column.jpg

Quitman quarterback Nassir Donohoo tries to get away from a Gentry defender during the Bulldogs' game with the Pioneers on Friday night. Donohoo passed for 205 yards and rushed for 171 yards in the loss.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

Faulkner County football teams went 3-2 Friday night. There were some blowouts and some good games.

The Conway Wampus Cats imposed their will on Springdale early and often in beating the Bulldogs 51-14 in northwest Arkansas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.