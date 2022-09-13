Faulkner County football teams went 3-2 Friday night. There were some blowouts and some good games.
The Conway Wampus Cats imposed their will on Springdale early and often in beating the Bulldogs 51-14 in northwest Arkansas.
Conway junior quarterback Donoyvn Omolo continues to impress everyone who sees him play. Omolo, who started every game as a sophomore, completed 12 of 14 passes for 286 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also rushed for 23 yards on only 4 carries. Senior running back Jamarion “Boogie” Carr had an impressive 86 yards on only 12 carries.
The Wampus Cats will try to improve to 3-0 Friday night when they host the Ouachita Parish Lions from Monroe, La. They Lions are 1-1, coming off a win over crosstown rival Monroe Neville.
Conway coach Keith Fimple said it will be a physical game for his team.
The Greenbrier Panthers won their second game in a row, beating Siloam Springs 48-18 at home in the 6A-West opener. The Panthers opened the season with a loss to Farmington then knocked off Vilonia in the second game before getting the conference-opening win.
The Vilonia Eagles are in unfamiliar territory, dropping to 0-3 with a 42-27 loss to Morrilton.
The Eagles trailed 28-0 before making a game of it in the second half.
Vilonia quarterback Wesley McKissack completed 29 of 49 passes for 366 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jack Vines caught 10 passes for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns. Eli Mosier caught 9 passes for 110 yards.
The Eagles open 5A-West play Friday night at Pine Bluff. The Zebras are 2-0, having beat Little Rock Central and Watson Chapel in their first two games.
Quitman played a very tough Class 4A Gentry team toe-to-toe for a quarter and a half. The Bulldogs led 28-12 in the first quarter before the Pioneers rallied to lead 35-28 at halftime.
Quitman coach DJ Marrs said he was proud of his team for not giving up in a 63-41 loss.
Quarterback Nassir Donohoo completed 17 of 30 passes for 205 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also rushed for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns on 23 carries.
Quitman is off this Friday before playing at Newport in the 3A-2 conference opener Sept. 23.
The Conway Christian Eagles are above .500 for the first time since 2018, having routed Atkins 55-20 on Friday night to improve to 2-1.
The Eagles have won half as many games as they won the previous three seasons.
Sophomore quarterback Jeryn Thomas completed 6 of 8 passes for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns. He rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles will host the Dierks Outlaws on Friday night.
Mayflower was the lone team to not play last week, having finished their non-conference portion of their season at 2-1. The Golden Eagles travel to Clinton on Friday for their conference opener. The Yellowjackets are 3-0 on the season.
Old coverage area
Even though I’m the sports editor in Conway now, I still keep up with my former teams from White County that I covered last year while working for our sister paper, the Daily Citizen.
One player who I became close with his family is Harding Academy kicker Kyle Ferrie.
Ferrie, who is the absolute best high school place kicker I’ve seen during my 28 years of football coverage, is a Mississippi State University commit.
During a game two weeks ago, Ferrie nailed a 56-yard field against Camden Harmony Grove.
Kyle is someone I will always keep up with, even at MSU. Granted, I hope he makes every kick during his collegiate career, as long as he doesn’t hit a game-winner against the Razorbacks.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
