The Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) announced its 2023 Academic Honor Roll on Wednesday afternoon, with three Hendrix Warriors earning this distinction for their outstanding efforts in the classroom:
They are: Brenna Kuenzi (Biology), Emerson Lejong (Biology) and Kelsey Korb (Economics)
All three were selected as members of the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Academic Honor Roll for the 2023 season. Kuenzi and Lejong both graduated from Hendrix with above a 3.5 cumulative GPA.
Hendrix finished the 2023 season at 3-7 with wins over Missouri Valley College, Huntingdon College and the Illinois Institute of Technology.
Kuenzi appeared in 9 of 10 games with nine starts. She had 10 goals and three assists, taking 20 shots.
Lejong started all 10 games. She had three goals and an assist.
Korb also started all 10 games a year ago.
