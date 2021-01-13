Frisco, Texas — The University of Central Arkansas had three honorees as the Southland Conference released their annual preseason all-conference selections.
The Sugar Bears claimed two first-team honors and one second-team honor to tie them with Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston and Texas A&M Corpus Christi for the most honorees on the all-conference list.
Junior Madi Bowles and senior Emily Doss claimed SLC First-Team honors, while junior Lexi Miller grabbed SLC Second-Team honors as the conference released its preseason awards.
Both Bowles and Doss entered into the first team as they have prior experience being honored by the conference.
At the end of the 2019 season, Bowles was selected as an All SLC Second-Team recipient, while Doss garnered third-team honors.
For Miller, this is the first time she has been selected to any all-conference selection lists.
During the 2019 season, each student-athlete set career highs in numerous categories and showcased why they are amongst the conference elite.
Doss, a defensive specialist/libero, set a standard by leading the Sugar Bears with 578 digs and averaging 4.66 digs per set.
Alongside her ability to post a stellar defensive front is her ability to serve in clutch situations.
Doss ended her 2019 campaign tied for fourth-most service aces on UCA with 20.
Doss also added 66 digs in four games during the fall portion of this season.
Bowles had a different approach to her game as she was more of an offensive threat than a defensive specialist.
The outside hitter gave no mercy when it came to action at the net as she was second on the team for kills.
Bowles finished the 2019 season with 337 kills, as she averaged 2.72 kills per set.
Combined with her ability to block at the point of attack, she scored 365 points and blocked 53 attacks on the year.
Bowles added 48 kills and eight blocks in five games played this fall season.
As an outside hitter, Miller was also successful as she was listed right behind Bowles in many statistical categories.
Miller finished her 2019 campaign as the third leader in kills for the Sugar Bears with 247 and 2.74 per set.
Miller has already played a crucial role in the 2020-21 season as she currently leads UCA with 58 kills for an average of 3.41 kills per set in four matches.
All three of these competitors will be essential for the Sugar Bears success as they enter into this unprecedented spring season starting Feb. 2 at Sam Houston.
“I'm extremely excited about Madi and Doss receiving first-team all-conference honors,” coach John Newberry said. “It is very well deserved for these veteran players. There's no doubt that these two are respectively the top in the conference for their position.
"I'm overjoyed that Lexi Miller has been honored for second-team all-conference. She has consistently improved each season with her attacking abilities. She is one of the most dominating blocking outside hitters in the conference. It's very hard to dig a ball when Lexi is attacking. She has a tremendous amount of power that she exerts."
