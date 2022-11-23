The Heber Springs Panthers defeated Guy-Perkins by a score of 56-49 last week.
In the first quarter, Guy-Perkins grabbed a lead after Colin Fisher hit a three on the first possession of the game. Will Lamb would get a couple of two-pointers to fall not long after. The score at the end of the first quarter was 9-6 in favor of Guy-Perkins.
Ashton Ealy would get it going in the second quarter after a slow start by Guy-Perkins. Ashton picked up eight quick points but Guy-Perkins could not get much else going in the second quarter. The score at half was 19-16 in favor of Heber.
Heber began to find separation in the second quarter. However, Fisher would hit back to back three pointers to close the third quarter.
Even while down double digits in the fourth quarter, Guy-Perkins was battling hard. Guy-Perkins scored 23 points in the fourth quarter, nearly matching their total from the prior three quarters. Ashton Ealy picked up 11 points in the fourth quarter while trying to keep his team in it. At one point, Gu-Perkinsy cut the lead to three points with less than two minutes to go.
However, Heber Springs would ice the game with free throws.
Ashton Ealy led Guy-Perkins with 19 points. Fisher followed with 11 points of his own. Will Lamb had two points while Aaron Passmoore added four points. Sebastian Ealy had one points as well.
