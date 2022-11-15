The Guy-Perkins Thunderbirds had their six-game winning streak snapped by the E-Stem Mets 76-75 in overtime Friday night.
The Guy-Perkins Thunderbirds had their six-game winning streak snapped by the E-Stem Mets 76-75 in overtime Friday night.
The score was tied 64-64 at the end of regulation. The Mets outscored the Thunderbirds 12-11 in the extra period.
Guy-Perkins missed 11 free throws in regulation and two more in overtime.
Ashton Ealy led Guy-Perkins with 25 points. Aaron Passmore scored 18. Corey Terrell and Colin Fisher had 10 points each. Sebastian Ealy had seven. Will Lamb finished with two.
The Thunderbirds beat Perryville 76-33 last week.
Guy-Perkins led 27-10 after one quarter and 45-14 at halftime.
Ashton Ealy led Guy-Perkins with 17 points. Scoring 13 each were Terrell and Sebastian Ealy. Lamb had 11. Fisher had seven. Vivik Bryant had five. Miles Hale scored four. Passmore and Blake McChesney had three points each.
