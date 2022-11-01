x
The Guy-Perkins Thunderbirds have reeled off three consecutive wins after losing to County Line in the season opener.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 76F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 10:47 am
x
The Guy-Perkins Thunderbirds have reeled off three consecutive wins after losing to County Line in the season opener.
Guy-Perkins beat Scott Charter 95-50 on Oct. 25, Timbo 64-38 on Thursday and Nevada 55-54 on Friday.
In the win over Scott Charter, Guy-Perkins scored 33 points in the first quarter and 30 in the second quarter.
Aaron Passmore led the Thunderbirds with 28 points. Ashton Ealy had 15. Scoring 14 each were Corey Terrell and Sebastian Ealy. Blake McChesney had nine. Colin Fisher had six. Will Lamb had four. Miles Hale scored three. Baxter Harrington scored two.
In the win over Timbo, Guy-Perkins scored 19 points in the first quarter, seven in the second quarter, 20 in the third quarter and 18 in the fourth.
Sebastian Ealy led the way with 19 points. Terrell had 13. Ashton Ealy had 12. Passmore scored 10. Fisher scored five. Arc Ealy had three. Hale added two.
In the win over Nevada, the Thunderbirds had to hold on for dear life as they led by 17 points. Nevada outscored Guy-Perkins 22-9 in the fourth quarter.
Passmore led Guy-Perkins with 16 points. Ashton Ealy had 14. Sebastian Ealy had 11. Terrell scored nine. Fisher had five.
The Guy-Perkins Lady Thunderbirds knocked off Timbo 57-49 on Thursday.
Guy-Perkins scored 22 points in the first quarter, 13 in both the second and third quarters then only seven in the fourth.
Jo’Mia Ealy led the Lady Thunderbirds with 26 points. Mia James had 10. Jacey Glover scored nine. Julissia Young had seven. Abigail Myrick added four. Jacey Blaylock hit a free throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.