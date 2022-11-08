Guy-Perkins won it’s fourth consecutive game Friday, beating St. Joseph 55-45.
The score was tied 13-13 after one quarter. The Thunderbirds outscored the Bulldogs 13-5 in the second quarter to lead 26-18 at halftime.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Guy-Perkins won it’s fourth consecutive game Friday, beating St. Joseph 55-45.
The score was tied 13-13 after one quarter. The Thunderbirds outscored the Bulldogs 13-5 in the second quarter to lead 26-18 at halftime.
Corey Terrell led Guy-Perkins with 15 points. Ashton Ealy had 11. Scoring 10 points each were Aaron Passmore and Sebastian Ealy. Colin Fisher had six. Baxter Harrington added three.
Jake Hill led St. Joseph with 23 points. Logan Bruich had nine. Jake Rappold scored six. Dan Trusty had four.
The Mt. Vernon Enola Lady Warhawks have now won five consecutive games to improve to 6-1 on the season.
MVE beat Bradford 51-19 on Friday night. The Lady Warhawks led 15-5 after one quarter and 24-14 at halftime.
Marlee Raby led MVE with 18 points. Dessie McCarty had 17. Alyssa Gilbert scored seven. Jordan Rodgers had four. AJ Person and Coree Kyle had two points each. Jaley Belote added a free throw.
Mt. Vernon-Enola improved to 4-3 on the season with a 65-40 win over Bradford on Friday night.
The Warhawks led 14-3 after one quarter and 30-18 at halftime.
Kyler Chapman led his team with 12 points. Logan Loyd had 10. Scoring nine each were Cody Hoover, Braden Casteel and James Rodgers. Dakota Walls had six. Tav Henry had five. Brady Coran had three. Anthony Bushon had two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.