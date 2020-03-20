The Southland Conference recently announced the cancellation of all remaining spring sports competitions and championship events.
The decision was reached by the conference's presidential board of directors, in consultation with campus athletic directors, in full consideration of the health, safety and well-being of the league's student-athletes, coaches, administrators, support personnel and fans on the league's 13 campuses.
This is obviously an unprecedented time in the history of our and all athletics program, and UCA wants to take this time to provide a ticketing update for those in a couple areas that are impacted by the decision to cancel the spring sports.
2020 UCA Baseball Tickets
Fans who purchased 2020 UCA baseball season tickets, a baseball mini plan package or single game tickets for any home games scheduled for March 14 through the end of the 2020 season will receive a 50% discount on the price of a similar 2021 UCA Baseball ticket offering.
Next year’s (2021) UCA baseball season tickets will be available for purchase beginning in November 2020.
For more information, please contact UCA athletics ticket manager, Hunter Roberts, at (501) 852-2234 or hroberts10@uca.edu.
2020 UCA Football Season Tickets
This year’s UCA football season ticket renewals were mailed to season ticket holders earlier this month.
As of Wednesday, UCA is expecting the 2020 football season to begin as scheduled and it will continue forward with the priority renewal deadline of May 15, 2020, for all returning season ticket holders.
The UCA athletic ticket office box office in Estes Stadium will be closed through April 15; however, payment can be made via phone by calling (501) 852-2234 or by sending one’s renewal form with payment to:
UCA Athletics
P.O. Box 5004
Conway, AR 72035
Should one have any questions about their 2020 football season ticket renewal, please contact Hunter Roberts.
“Thank you for your understanding during these uncertain times,” a news release said. “Our University administration will continue to monitor this situation and work closely with conference and national officials, providing updates as available. The health and well being of Central Arkansas student-athletes, staff, their families, our fans, and the entire Central Arkansas community will remain our top priority. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to the opportunity to enjoy collegiate sports again soon.”
