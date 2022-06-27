Tickets are now on sale for the annual induction banquet for the Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame.
The Class of 2022 inductees are Noel Boucher, Dennis Fulmer, Herman Hammons, Erika Setzler, Mark Turner and Michael Wiley. Also being inducted is the 1976 Conway High School boys’ basketball team, which went 36-0 and captured the state AAA championship and the state overall title.
These new inductees bring the hall of fame’s membership up to 30 individuals and two teams.
The WCSHOF induction banquet will be held on Aug. 26, 2022, at the Conway High School cafeteria. The reception starts at 5:30 p.m. with the banquet following at 6:30. Dinner will be served.
Tickets are $50 and can be obtained by contacting Beth Fluesmeier at the CHS athletic office at 501-450-6631 or fluesmeb@conwayschools.net. Tables and sponsorships are available.
Proceeds raised from the banquet will be used by the Wampus Cat Booster Club to support Conway High School athletic programs.
