After a week of blowouts on both sides for area high school football teams, tighter games are expected this week as conference play continues.
Conway travels to North Little Rock in what is touted as Hooten’s Game of the Week at the Class 7A level.
Coming in as the No. 3 (North Little Rock) and No. 4 (Conway) ranked teams in the Arkansas Sports Media overall poll, this game certainly has big implications despite being so early in the season.
Conway comes in 3-1 with a road win at reigning 7A West champion Bentonville (55-41), and home wins against future 7A Central opponent Jonesboro (42-25) and Little Rock Southwest (62-0). The loss came in Week 0 at Fayetteville (41-21).
Meanwhile, NLR comes into the game undefeated through four games with wins over 7A West opponent Springdale Har-Ber (58-28), at Fayetteville (14-7), home against 6A foe West Memphis (41-0) and a road conference win against Little Rock Central (35-6).
Hooten’s has North Little Rock as a six-point favorite at home.
The game will be broadcast Y107 FM as well as the Conway Corp YouTube Channel, as well as Channel 5 on Conway Corp.
After starting the season 4-0, Greenbrier plays a favorable matchup Friday at Clarksville.
The Panthers started off 5A West play well with a 48-13 win over usual 5A West power Morrilton.
Senior quarterback Cooper Wilcox has thrown for 963 yards and 17 touchdowns thus far through four games.
Meanwhile, Clarksville rushed for nearly 300 yards last week against Vilonia, but managed just seven points, which came in garbage time of a 49-7 loss to the Eagles.
Hooten’s has Greenbrier as a 24-point favorite on the road.
This game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panther Sports Network YouTube channel.
Vilonia has also started off 4-0 after big wins over both fellow Class 5A foe Maumelle (34-32) and a road win over Class 6A Russellville (40-28).
The Eagles had little trouble with Clarksville to begin conference play last week in a 49-7 blowout.
Senior quarterback Austin Myers has completed 69 passes for 957 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with three interceptions, according to Hooten’s.
The Eagles face another tough opponent as it hits the road to Farmington.
The Cardinals sit at 4-0 on the season with a 36-35 win last Friday at usual conference favorite Harrison.
Farmington has used two second-half double-digit comebacks to pick up wins over Springdale and Harrison.
Like the Conway/North Little Rock game, this contest has large implications despite coming early in the season.
Hooten’s has Vilonia as a two-point favorite on the road.
The game will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School YouTube channel.
After playing Central Arkansas Christian close in the final week of nonconference play, Mayflower didn’t get off to the best start in Class 4-3A action as it was blown out by Paris 48-7.
The Eagles have been mercy-ruled in three of four contests thus far, but Hooten’s expects this week’s game to be closer.
Mayflower travels to Baptist Prep, who has just one loss on the season – a 24-23 loss to Atkins last Friday at home to begin conference play.
However, despite Baptist Prep’s strong play to start the season, Hooten’s gives Baptist Prep the advantage as a six-point favorite at home against Mayflower.
Conway Christian finally got its first points on the board last Friday in a 52-8 loss at home to Quitman to begin Class 4-2A competition.
CCS quarterback Cooper Johnson rushed and passed for a combined 116 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss.
The Eagles are on the road this week at Hector, who has one loss on the season, a 39-7 loss at home to Mountain View during Week 2.
The Wildcats have won two consecutive games and is expected to win a third as Hooten’s has Hector picking up a 29-point win over Conway Christian.
This game will be broadcast on the Conway Christian School YouTube channel.
Quitman got its Class 4-2A season off on the right foot in a dominating win over winless Conway Christian after dropping the past two contests.
Bulldog senior quarterback Will Litton completed eight of nine passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, while junior running back Trevor Hensley rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on four carries in the win over Conway Christian.
This week, Quitman takes on 1-3 Johnson County Westside on the road.
Like the Bulldogs, JC Westside picked up a blowout win over Two Rivers, but that is the Rebels only win thus far as they started off conference play with a 12-8 loss to Mountainburg last Friday.
JC Westside was largely hurt by penalties, which totaled 135 yards on 12 flags, one of which negated a go-ahead touchdown.
Hooten’s has Quitman a 16-point favorite on the road.
This game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
All games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.
