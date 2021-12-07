University of Central Arkansas head coach Nathan Brown said his Bears did not "finish" enough games during the recently completed 2021 season.
And that will be a priority for the offseason following a highly uncharacteristic 5-6 season.
"The toughest part about the 2021 season was unmet expectations,” Brown said. "We had a great group of guys that played extremely hard and gave us chances to win just about every game we played this year. Unfortunately we came up short in several games we have been accustomed to winning.
"We played a challenging schedule and I want to give a ton of credit to the opponents we played this year, but I truly believe the core of our team will be better for the adversity we went through this season.”
During the 2021 season, the Bears faced four reigning conference champions (Sam Houston State, Missouri State, UA-Pine Bluff, Eastern Kentucky) and one national champion (SHSU) during the 2021 season. With that type of schedule facing them, Brown said it was frustrating that they did not get more victories in what were several winnable games.
"I think we let some bad habits creep in from the 2020 season,” said Brown, in his fourth season as UCA head coach. "We had to change the way we handled the whole program during the 2020 season to play and participate during the pandemic of COVID-19. We had to meet differently, lift differently, travel differently and practice differently. I don't think I did a good job getting us back into a normal routine and prepared for the schedule we played in 2021.
"I also think the ball just didn't bounce our way. We had our chances in every single game we played. We just didn't finish. We have to focus on the finish this off season.”
The Bears, the winningest college football team in the state of Arkansas since 2000, last had a sub-.500 season in 2009. Brown said that long-established winning tradition has not changed.
"We have to come together as a team and get back to good old-fashioned hard work,” Brown said. "This program has been built on work ethic and culture. I believe we have the right young core in place and the coaches to get us back to where we were in years past. I have been a part of great teams here and it isn't always the most talented teams that are the best. It's the ones that work hard and come together for a common goal that have success.
"We have a group of guys moving forward that are committed to that and don't want to experience the feeling we had at the end of the year in 2021.”
The Bears had plenty of individual accomplishments in 2021, including school records, conference honors and more.
Sixth-year quarterback Breylin Smith became the No. 2 quarterback in UCA history, behind Brown, despite missing the final game of the season after breaking his ankle. Smith finished his career with 9,536 career passing yards and 84 touchdowns.
Wide receiver Tyler Hudson, with two years of eligibility remaining, set the single-game (251 yards) and career receiving yards (1,242 yards) records at UCA and was named the ASUN Offensive Player of the Year.
Freshman running back Darius Hale earned the ASUN Freshman of the Year award after rushing for 1,015 yards and scoring 17 rushing touchdowns (18 total).
The Bears led the ASUN with 10 all-conference selections, and also had four more named to the ASUN All-Academic team.
The Bears, due to COVID seniors, also honored a record 20 student-athletes on Senior Day, with several having the option of returning for another season.
"We have set ourselves up with a lot of prospects at this point in the process,” Brown said. "We have a chance to have the highest rated 247 class we have ever had in the history of our program. This is exciting because we are replacing a lot of experience and depth from the Covid seniors and seniors we just lost. That includes freshmen recruits as well as transfer portal and junior college recruits.”
Brown said the priorities are depth in both lines, at quarterback and in the secondary.
"We obviously need to continue to develop depth on the offensive and defensive lines,” he said. "We have been in some tight recruiting battles with some very highly rated recruits. I believe our staff does as good of job recruiting for our university as anyone at our level of football. We need to add some depth at the quarterback position. This is important as we look to replace one of the best ever in Breylin Smith.
"I also think you will see us continue to recruit high-caliber defensive backs and wide receivers like we do every year. I anticipate us being more aggressive in the transfer portal and in the junior college ranks.”
The Bears, with one year of ASUN competition under their belts, will tackle another formidable schedule in 2022, including an FBS matchup at Ole Miss.
"We are excited about the schedule and continuing the transition into the ASUN in 2022,” Brown said. "We will be ready and excited to get this program back to a championship caliber team like we have been in three of the last five years.”
