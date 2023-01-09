CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Playing shorthanded, along with playing four games in eight days, finally caught up with the University of Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday afternoon in a 86-62 loss to the Austin Peay Governors at the Dunn Center.

The Bears (5-12, 0-4) played their third consecutive game without three players, including one starter, and their second game without head coach Anthony Boone. UCA also ran into a hot-shooting APSU team that shot 55.2 percent on its home floor and connected on nine three-pointers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.