Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.