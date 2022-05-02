The 2022 Tour de Toad Ride for Literacy as well as the Toad Suck Daze 10K/5K Run and Tadpole Trot went undeterred Saturday despite threats of inclement weather.
Both the 5K and 10K began near John McConnell Stadium on the Conway High School campus and concluded on the track inside John McConnell Stadium.
Runners from Arkansas, Texas, Florida, Tennessee, California and Montana were present as more than 600 participants raced in both events.
In the 5K, the top three male participants were Markus Pearson, 30, of Houston, Arkansas, with a time of 19 minutes, 31 seconds; Christopher Mendonza, 25, of Conway, with a time of 19:42; and Wesley Tribble, 14, of Conway, with a time of 19:48.
On the women’s side, Rebecca Peterson, 47, of Conway, took first in the 5K for female competitors, finishing with a time of 21:37.
She was followed by Melissa Perry, 37, of Searcy, with a time of 24:45 and Brynn Lea, 24, of Conway, with a time of 25:01.
The top three males to finish the 10K were Will Henry, 29, of Little Rock, with a time of 34:53, while Robert Morrow, 39, of Little Rock, finished with a time of 35:46; and Max Henry, 16, of Conway, finished with a time of 36:14.
The top three female 10K runners were Lindsay Petruk, 40, of Little Rock, who finished with a time of 40:43, while Christin Rippy, of Conway, finished with a time of 44:29; and Tricia Haugen, of Billings, Montana, finished with a time of 45:10.
The 5K race saw 294 participants, while the 10K race featured 320 participants.
Full race results are posted to stearnsracetiming.com.
The 2022 Tour de Toad for Literacy race featured a 10-, 20- or 40-mile ride, which began at the Conway Municipal Airport.
Some participants competed in both the 10K/5K race at Conway High and then the Tour de Toad, which started about three hours apart from each other.
Those who did participate in both were given the Iron Toad award, and received a custom medal.
This was the seventh year for the Iron Toad.
