Recently, Conway has gained a martial arts studio called Toe 2 Toe.
The studio was started by Curtiss Robinson, a 30-year martial arts veteran as well as a 24-year Army combat veteran, in April because of a desire to reach out to the youth of Conway and to teach self-defense to those youth.
According to conwaytoe2toe.com, Robinson was bullied growing up and started learning different styles of martial arts.
Over a 30-year career in martial arts, he has ran several schools.
Jennifer Bannon said Robinson wanted to give back to the community.
“He wants to help kids and adults gain self-esteem, self-confidence and discipline,” she said.
Toe 2 Toe has a number of classes, such as kickboxing, Jiu-Jitsu, self-defense, modern Army combatives, private lessons, kettlebell training, mixxed fit, P90X Insanity, Zumba as well as yoga.
“When you do these things, you’re going to get stronger and notice a difference in strength and endurance,” instructor Joel Fountain said. “Martial arts helps build focus, discipline and self-confidence to become a better leader.”
Toe 2 Toe has something for every age group.
From ages 4 to 5 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, kids will participate in martial arts from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., while ages 6 to 13 start after in kickboxing and Jiu-Jitsu.
After 6 p.m., adults begin their classes.
Robinson is a sixth degree black belt in Goshin Jiu-Jitsu as well as a personal trainer.
“He got me to be an iron runner this year, and I lost 60 pounds,” Bannon said. “He’s an amazing trainer.
Robinson charges $40 per hour for personal training.
On Saturdays, Robinson also teaches a firearms course.
Fountain has a third degree black belt in Taekwondo, is certified and has been doing martial arts since he was 11 years old and is now 20.
Fountain is also a blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu and goes into different schools to teach personal safety and women’s self-defense.
He has been teaching since he was 16 years old.
Martial arts memberships to Toe 2 Toe start at $90 per month for two classes per week, $120 per month for four classes per week and $160 for private lessons for both kids and adults, while kids martial arts for ages 4 through 6 have unlimited classes for $120.
Fitness classes start at $10 for one group fitness class, a monthly kettlebell membership with five classes per week for $64 and $45 for firearms classes.
But, there is a try-it-before-you-buy-it plan.
Toe 2 Toe is located at 2100 Spring Valley Drive in Conway.
