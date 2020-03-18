Starting March 24, Toe 2 Toe will be hosting online classes via Facebook Live every Tuesday and Thursday at noon.
The class is for those who are choosing to social distance themselves at this time.
“We wanted to do something to help alleviate the stress and anxiety that comes with isolating and social distancing yourself for whatever reason,” Jennifer Bannon said.
Toe 2 Toe owner Curtiss Robinson went more in-depth via a video on Toe 2 Toe’s Facebook page.
“We are still having classes this week,” he said. “We’re going to offer some additional at-home training opportunities. We’re going to put some things on video for you and we’re going to do Facebook Live. Enjoy these free services at your leisure. If you tune into our Facebook page, you’ll find out more as we get closer and closer to release date.
“This Thursday, we’ll have our first exercise programs. We’ll have a couple of different instructors doing different things that you can do at home. I encourage you to get your kids involved. Some of these will be fitness drills and kettle bell, like strength-training exercises, some martial arts. The bottom line is, we want you at home to still remember you can do something on your own to get physical fitness. We know that being active reduces stress, anxiety and frustration. We know that with the uncertainty of the coronavirus, our stress will be higher.”
Bannon said no equipment will be needed to follow along and exercises can be from home, the office or wherever one is at.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.