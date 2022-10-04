The first three spots in the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Pool are unchanged this week.
Bryant is a unanimous No. 1 for the seventh straight week, receiving all 20 first-place votes. Conway and Bentonville are still ranked second and third respective.
Class 6A Pulaski Academy and Class 7A Cabot changed places. The Bruins are ranked fourth while the Panthers are fifth. They are followed by 6. Greenwood, 7. Lake Hamilton, 8. Rogers, 9. Little Rock Catholic and 10. Fayetteville.
4. Shiloh Christian (4-1)
4. East Poinsett County (5-0)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.