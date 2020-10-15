This week’s conference action features a pair of games of the week as well as a potential battle for a conference championship.
For the third consecutive week, the Conway Wampus Cats appear in Hooten’s 7A Game of the Week in a home matchup against Fort Smith Northside.
Conway (3-2, 1-1 7A Central) found itself in a dog fight last Friday in a 52-49 win at Cabot in a game that went down to the wire.
The Wampus Cats sat comfortably at halftime with a 21-0 lead over the Panthers before Cabot stormed back to eventually take a 42-38 lead with 7:11 left in the game.
Conway then scored 14 unanswered, taking a 10-point lead with 4:34 left in the game.
The Panthers added a score at the end but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Wampus Cats.
Conway senior wide receiver Bryce Bohannon caught nine passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns against Cabot.
On the other side is a 4-1 Fort Smith Northside team that beat Little Rock Catholic 21-6 last Friday.
Grizzlies quarterback Dreyden Norwood tallied 166 yards of total offense against the Rockets.
Hooten’s has Conway as a seven-point favorite at home.
The game will be broadcast on Y107 and the Conway Corp Channel 5 YouTube channel.
After having last week off due to Pea Ridge unable to play due, Vilonia faces off with Harrison in a game that could potentially decide who wins the 5A West.
Aside from a 21-8 loss to Maumelle, the Eagles (4-1, 2-0 5A West) have won every game, albeit by narrow margins.
Harrison (5-1, 2-0 5A West), meanwhile, has a 19-game conference winning streak, dating back to the 2017 season where it lost a 35-34 nailbiter to Alma on Oct. 20, 2017.
Greenbrier nearly ended the Goblins streak last week in Greenbrier as Harrison beat the Panthers 33-29.
Goblins quarterback Cole Keylon completed 15 of 21 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown, while also running for 142 yards and two touchdowns against Greenbrier.
Hooten’s has Harrison as a six-point favorite at home against Vilonia.
The game will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School Youtube channel.
At the 2A level, Quitman’s game against Magazine is Hooten’s 2A Game of the Week.
In three conference games, the Bulldogs have won every game convincingly beside a 33-26 win over Westside.
Quitman (4-2, 3-0 4-2A) opened conference play against Conway Christian in a 42-0 win and then beat Yellville-Summit 42-0 as well.
However, those teams sit at the bottom of the conference.
This week’s contest against Magazine (3-2, 2-1 4-2A) poses a tough challenge.
Rattlers senior running back/linebacker Kobe Faughn has ran for 679 yards through five games.
On the defensive side of the ball Faughn recorded 14.5 tackles last week in a 46-42 win over Hector.
For Quitman, junior quarterback Will Lutton has been dynamic for the Bulldogs.
Last week, he passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns on 19 of 26 passing.
Little also shares the team-lead with senior linebacker Jett Silor with 70 tackles each.
Hooten’s has Magazine as an eight-point favorite.
The game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
As previously mentioned, Greenbrier (2-4, 1-2 5A West) nearly snapped Harrison’s winning streak last week.
The ground game was greatly effective against the Goblins last week as Greenbrier senior running back Trey Havens (229 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries) and junior Nick Huett (108 yards on nine carries) led the offensive attack.
The Panthers were originally scheduled to play Pea Ridge this week, but the Warhawks are continuing to deal with COVID concerns.
Instead, Greenbrier travels to Monticello for nonconference action.
The 4A Billies (4-2, 2-1 8-4A) have had a strong start to the season, but they too had a conference game against Crossett canceled.
This Friday, Monticello will look to replicate last week’s defensive showing against Helena when it held Helena to minus-15 yards of rushing.
Senior running back Keon Smith holds the team-lead in rushing with 359 yards and eight touchdowns.
Hooten’s has Greenbrier as a six-point favorite.
The game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network.
One week after finding their footing, the Mayflower Eagles (1-5, 1-1 4-3A) saw another loss at the hands of Booneville.
The Eagles hung around through the first half as Booneville entered the locker room with a 13-0 lead.
However, it poured it on in the second half, eventually escaping with a 40-7 win over the Eagles.
Mayflower has a chance to right the ship once again against the Perryville Mustangs (4-2, 2-1 4-3A).
Last week, Perryville held a 26-0 lead against Two Rivers at halftime before scoring 14 unanswered in the second half, earning a 40-0 shut out.
The Mustangs rushed for 372 yards and five touchdowns with junior Crete Tippen rushing for 219 of those yards.
Hooten’s has Perryville as a 10-point favorite.
The game will be broadcast on radio at 92.7 KASR.
Through five games, the Conway Christian (0-5, 0-2 4-2A) have yet to get into the win column.
This week may be the Eagles’ best shot in the early season to pick up a win as they face Yellville-Summit (1-5, 0-3).
Yellville-Summit’s lone win came against the winless Two Rivers in the opening week of the season.
Since then, the Panthers have been in a downward spiral.
Yellville-Summit lost a close one to Cedar Ridge, but that was the only game within reach for the Panthers.
Senior running back Ben Cantrell leads the team’s rushing attack, while senior linebackers A.J. Jones and River Shepherd lead the defense in tackles.
On the other side, Conway Christian put up its highest scoring effort in a 60-20 loss to Westside two weeks ago.
Jace Kramer and Jeramya Brock lead the Eagles in receiving.
Hooten’s has Yellville-Summit as a 10-point favorite on the road.
This game will be broadcast at conwaychristianschool.org/athletics.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
