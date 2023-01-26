After a one-game home stand, the top-ranked Conway Lady Wampus Cats are headed back on the road tonight.
Conway will play at Bryant at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow. The Lady Wampus Cats are 18-5 on the season and 4-1 in the 6A-Central. The Lady Hornets are 13-6 overall and 2-3 in league play, under first-year coach Shanae Williams.
The Lady Hornets are coming off a 70-31 loss to North Little Rock on Tuesday night. Junior Brilynn Findley led Bryant with 12 points in the loss.
Bryant is currently on a two-game skid, having lost to Cabot 50-38 last Friday. The Lady Hornets other conference loss came to Little Rock Central, 52-48, on Jan. 10.
Bryant has had some key wins over Little Rock Parkview, Marion and Springdale. The Lady Hornets two conference wins were 54-48 over Jonesboro and 74-45 over Little Rock Southwest.
Conway senior guard Chloe Clardy leads the Lady Wampus Cats in scoring at 21.1 points per game. The Stanford signee has scored in double figures all 23 games, including more than 30 points four times. Her season high is 34 points against Norman, Okla., in early December.
Senior center Savannah Scott is averaging 10.9 points per game. The Auburn signee’s highest output was 27 points during the Sandra Meadows Invitational in Texas last month.
Sophomore guard Alexis Cox is averaging 10.3 points per game. Her season high is 21 points against Norman, Okla.
Coach coach Ashley Hutchcraft said Bryant will be a tough opponent.
“They start four seniors who have obviously been there and played enough to get a lot of experience,” she said. “Their best player [Findley] is a junior. They have a good team with lots of talent and a new coach. IT’s always tough to play at Bryant.
“We’re expecting a challenge and looking forward to it.”
Conway’s last game was a 77-35 win over Jonesboro on Tuesday. The Lady Wampus Cats were coming off a three-game losing skid, their first in three years. They lost to Central in Little Rock then dropped two games to national powers Sidwell Friends of Washington, D.C., and La Jolla Country Day of California.
However, Conway is now focused on the remainder of the conference season, which includes seven games.
“I felt pretty good about it,” Hutchcraft said, referring to her team’s win over Jonesboro. “I thought we came out and played pretty good. We’re just looking to build, kind of stayed focused. We’ve got all our travel out of the way. We’re excited to be on the road in the 6A-Central because it’s always tough.”
Conway Wampus Cats
The Conway Wampus Cats are coming off a 62-45 loss to Jonesboro.
The loss was Conway’s third in a row after starting conference play 2-0. The Wampus Cats are 13-8 overall.
The Hornets are 17-6 overall and 2-3 in league play. They are coming off a 64-57 loss to North Little Rock on Tuesday night.
Both teams, along with Cabot, are tied for fifth in the 6A-Central. The top six teams qualify for the state tournament.
