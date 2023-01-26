After a one-game home stand, the top-ranked Conway Lady Wampus Cats are headed back on the road tonight.

Conway will play at Bryant at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow. The Lady Wampus Cats are 18-5 on the season and 4-1 in the 6A-Central. The Lady Hornets are 13-6 overall and 2-3 in league play, under first-year coach Shanae Williams.

