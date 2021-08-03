The Central Arkansas men's soccer team faces a 20-match schedule, including seven home matches and a mid-season tournament in Alabama.
The Bears return eight starters from the fall 2020 season and the entire starting 11 from the spring season including Alberto Suarez, Zach Schawl, Katsuyoshi Kimishima, Rubyn Singh Gill and many more playmakers across the pitch.
The Bears kickoff their season with a home match at 7 p.m. against Christian Brothers University on Aug. 14.
Following the home opener, the Bears take to the road for a two-game stint against Omaha and Tulsa.
Two home matches round out the month of August against UTRGV and Belmont on Aug. 26 and 29.
A tournament in Alabama awaits the Bears in September as Central Arkansas takes on Elon and UAB in Birmingham, Alabama.
Following the tournament, the Bears take on Missouri State and Memphis, before opening up ASUN play away to North Florida on Sept. 18.
The Bears host their first ASUN match against Bellarmine on Sept. 25 which rounds out the month of September.
Back-to-back away trips start October off for Central Arkansas with matches against Florida Gulf Coast and ORU.
Stetson makes the trip to Conway for another ASUN matchup with the Bears on Oct. 9.
The Bears round out their fall 2021 season with a home match against Liberty on Oct. 23 before going away to Lipscomb on Oct. 30.
Central Arkansas faces 11 new opponents this season and faces five that were scheduled last year in 2020.
"We will be working every day to be better as individuals, as a team and as a program trying to improve every detail of what we do,” coach Frank Kohlenstein said. “To take a step forward every day so we are ready for the journey of being in the ASUN Conference.
"This conference has teams to respect and coaches that are very good leaders so anything less than reaching our maximum potential will fall short of reaching our target of being the best 2021 team we can be. It is the coaching staff and team leader's responsibility to find the way to help each member of the program get better every day."
