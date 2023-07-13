The Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, at Conway High School. Today we continue profiling the Class of 2023 inductees.
Today’s honorees were two of the toughest guys to ever wear the blue and white.
A gifted athlete, Norman “Stormy” Smith’s passion and athletic prowess is still a favorite topic of many old Wampus Cat fans to this day.
As a junior, Smith helped the Cats win the 1949 District 5A football championship. Despite breaking his wrist mid-season, Smith played on and earned all-state honors.
Conway moved up to Class AA the following season, and they won the 1950 District 5AA championship. Smith was again named all-state.
From the 1951 Wampus Cat yearbook: “Stormy was a hustler and a fighter and one of the stalwarts on the Cat line. He was Co-Captain of the 1950 season and led the team capably by filling the center slot on offense and the linebacker position on defense.”
He also participated in basketball and track and was one of the top javelin throwers in the state.
Tough as nails, he was also a renowned boxer, competing in AAU sponsored bouts.
Standing 6-1 and weighing in at 200 pounds, Smith was heavily recruited by several colleges, including Tennessee.
Kentucky head coach Bear Bryant personally recruited Smith. But he ultimately chose LSU.
He left Baton Rouge after one year and returned to Conway where he played briefly at Arkansas State Teachers College, now the University of Central Arkansas.
In the 1960s, Smith owned the local Dairy Queen and created the still famous “Stormy Burger.”
Smith was one of the co-founders of the Conway Pee Wee Football League, using his time and his own money to coach and sponsor the program. Countless future Wampus Cats got their start on the gridiron in this league that has lasted more than half a century.
One of the toughest and most versatile athletes in Conway history, Jeff Courtway excelled in football, basketball and swimming.
He won the Jim Case Award in 1978, presented annually to the most dedicated athlete.
He began swimming at the age of six years old with the Hendrix Aquakids, who were coached by his father, Bob Courtway. In high school, he swam the freestyle and the butterfly, and qualified for the state finals of the 50 and 500 free.
On the gridiron, Courtway played tight end and cornerback, and even a little bit of quarterback as a senior.
As a junior, he helped Conway win the AAAA-West conference championship and finish as the 1977 Class AAAA state runner-up. That squad ended up 11-1, with the only loss coming in the state title game.
As a senior, Courtway was named to the all-state football team in 1978 and played in the 1979 all-star football game.
That season on defense, he was one of Conway’s leading tacklers and nabbed two interceptions. Playing offense, he caught four touchdown passes.
On the hardwood, the 6-1 guard was named all-state as well in 1979.
He originally signed to play football at Southern Arkansas University. He later transferred to the University of Central Arkansas, playing tight end as a junior in 1981 and defensive end as a senior in 1982.
Courtway got into coaching, serving at UCA as an assistant, before moving on to the high school ranks, including stops at West Memphis, Lavaca and Hector.
He came back home as an assistant in the Conway School District in 1992, coaching at Carl Stuart Middle School and Conway Junior High School for several years.
Tickets to the banquet are available by contacting the CHS athletic office at (501) 450-6631 or fluesmeb@conwayschools.net.
