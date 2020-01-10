Tough matchups against SHSU await UCA in Saturday doubleheader

After both Central Arkansas teams took losses at the hands of New Orleans, both teams return to the Farris Center for tough games against top conference teams.
Both Bears and Sugar Bears welcome the Sam Houston State Wildcats on Saturday with the SHSU women leading the conference as one of two unbeatens, while the men’s team is in a three-way first-place tie atop the conference.
Prior to the season, both Bearkat teams were seen as tough foes, as the men ranked right behind New Orleans in the preseason polls, while the women were projected third.
Both UCA teams ranked near the middle with the men projected as fifth and the women sixth.
As of right now, both teams find themselves tied for fifth in the SLC in the young conference season.
The SHSU women (10-4, 5-0 SLC) are standing tall winning all five SLC games thus far and currently riding a six-game winning streak.
In that time, the women have beaten Northwestern State (79-69), New Orleans (78-46), nonconference Wiley College (102-52), McNeese State (92-59), Nicholls State (87-71) and Southeastern Louisiana (84-69).
Overall, the SHSU women are scoring at the second-highest clip in the conference at 80.2 points per game.
They are led offensively by sophomore forward Amber Leggett’s 15.8 points per game.
Leggett is also a force on the defensive end as she has the team-lead in steals with 36.
Forward La’Sha Haynes leads the team in rebounds per game at 6.8, while senior forward Kiera McCkinney leads the team in blocks with 20 and senior guard Jenniffer Oramas leads the team in assists with 61.
The Sugar Bears (7-7, 3-2 SLC) haven’t been consistent thus far, losing five of the first seven nonconference games before rounding out nonconference play with a pair of wins and then opening conference play with a win over Incarnate Word 47-37.
The Sugar Bears repeated the 47-point offensive performance the followup game with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi but was on the losing side of the coin as the Islanders won by 20.
UCA bounced back and beat Houston Baptist 63-39 and McNeese State 70-57 before one of its worst offensive performances all season, scoring 19 points after halftime in a 49-37 loss to New Orleans on Wednesday.
Despite the low offensive outputs thus far, the Sugar Bears rank as the best defensive teams in the conference as well as the No. 8 defensive team in the nation as they hold opponents to an average of 52.8 points per game.
Senior Taylor Sells leads the team in points per game at 9.9 and assists at 37.
Junior forward Hannah Langhi leads the team in rebounds per game at 5.9, steals with 15 and blocks with 11.
The Sugar Bears and Bearkat women tipoff at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Farris Center.
The SHSU men (11-5, 4-1 SLC) have also had a strong start to the season, while most recently going on a six-game winning streak that started Dec. 8 and ended Jan. 4 when the Bearkats fell to Nicholls State 70-58.
SHSU followed up that loss with a five-point win over Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday.
The Bearkats are led offensively by senior forward/center Kai Mitchell’s 14.5 points per game, while he also holds the team lead in rebounds per game at 7.1 as well as blocks with 21.
Sophomore guard Xavier Bryant leads the team in assists with 47 and senior guard Chad Bowie leads the team in steals with 39.
The Bears (4-12, 3-2 SLC) have faced a whirlwind season thus far, going 1-10 through a brutal nonconference schedule, losing the program’s now top assist man in junior point guard DeAndre Jones for about a month and a half to an ankle injury and then there was former head coach Russ Pennell taking an indefinite leave of absence after the Dec. 14 loss to Pepperdine and then the subsequent announcement of he and the University of Central Arkansas agreeing to part ways on Jan. 7 after taking over the program in 2014.
Associate head coach Anthony Boone was announced as the interim head coach and in his time since taking over the head spot for the Dec. 18 conference opener against Incarnate Word, the Bears have went 3-3.
UCA started SLC play with a pair of wins over Incarnate Word and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and then lost to the Markus Howard-led Marquette Golden Eagles.
Then, the Bears lost an overtime game to Houston Baptist, beat McNeese Sate and lost to New Orleans.
The Bears are led offensively by junior guard Rylen Bergersen’s 14.1 points per game as well as his 45 assists.
Junior forward Jared Chatham leads the team in steals with 15, while junior center Hayden Koval leads the team in rebounds per game at 6.7 and blocks at 58.
The Bearkats and Bears follow the Sugar Bears game in a doubleheader with tipoff scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday in the Farris Center.
