KENNESAW, Georgia — Despite a strong first quarter, the Sugar Bears couldn't hold on to the lead, falling to Kennesaw State 66-52 on Wednesday.
The loss drops Central Arkansas to 8-14 on the season, with a 3-8 ASUN record.
Lucy Ibeh led the Sugar Bears with 18 points and 15 rebounds, pulling down 15 boards in back-to-back games with this effort.
The double-double statline was Ibeh's 11th of the season, extending her league-leading total.
Hannah Langhi scored nine, with three other Sugar Bears scoring eight, but turnovers once again played the culprit, as the Sugar Bears gave up 17 points off of miscues.
Coming out of the gates, Central Arkansas had a purpose and an energy, following the game plan with a purpose. Carley Hudspeth opened the game with five-straight points, knocking down a triple to get the scoring started.
The Sugar Bears had success breaking the Kennesaw press, earning easy layups and recording five assists on their first five baskets.
The Sugar Bears shot 8 of 12 in the first quarter, with Ibeh logging six points and four rebounds.
Savanna Walker was the primary deliverer of goods, tossing three dimes in the first quarter.
Central Arkansas also dominated the glass in the first, outrebounding the Owls 13-3 through the first 10 minutes, taking a 17-13 lead.
Jayla Cody extended the lead to six in the opening possession of the second, before a cold spell allowed Kennesaw State to get back into it.
And although the defense stayed tough, holding the Owls to 35 percent shooting in the quarter, the Sugar Bears' 23 percent shooting kept Central Arkansas from really exerting its will on the hosting Owls.
Battling with the lead in the latter stages of the half, Kennesaw State was able to snare a two-point lead at the break.
Ibeh rounded out the half with nine points and seven rebounds
As was the case on Saturday against Stetson, the third quarter went any way but in favor of Central Arkansas.
Trailing by two at the break, the Sugar Bears struggled to reclaim the lead, allowing an early run by the Owls.
Central Arkansas cut the lead to single digits multiple times, trying to keep a puncher's chance for the fourth, but the Owls recovered to take a 12-point lead into the fourth.
From there, Kennesaw continued to hold the Sugar Bears at arm's length, as Central Arkansas continued to fight the lead.
Narrowing it to seven points with just under seven minutes remaining, it looked like the momentum was swinging in favor of the Sugar Bears.
That would be as close as the gap came, as the home team extended it back to double-digits before the final buzzer.
Up next, the Sugar Bears stay on the road, heading to Jacksonville State on Saturday. Game time against the Gamecocks is 1:45 p.m.
