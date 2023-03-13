HOT SPRINGS — Mt. Vernon-Enola junior post player Dessie McCarty may have had the most dominating performance of any player in the state championship games last week at Bank OZK Arena.
McCarty, who was named the Class 2A state tournament most valuable player, finished with 36 points on 13 of 20 shooting, including 3 of 5 from three-point range. She also was 7 for 7 from the free throw line. McCarty grabbed 18 rebounds, had two blocked shots and two steals while playing all 32 minutes of the Lady Warhawks’ 55-45 win over Conway Christian on Saturday in the title game.
