Saqeel wasn’t scratched from last Thursday’s third race at Oaklawn because of an off track, illness or injury. It was because of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s death March 24.
Sheikh Hamdan was deputy ruler of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and owner of Shadwell Stable, a global racing and breeding juggernaut that campaigns Saqeel at Oaklawn with trainer Dan Peitz. Sheikh Hamdan was 75.
Peitz said he was informed of Sheikh Hamdan’s death at 2:52 a.m. (Central) March 24 in a text message from Rick Nichols, Shadwell’s vice president and general manager.
In a phone call about an hour later, Peitz said Nichols requested that Saqeel be scratched from the maiden special weights route because of Sheikh Hamdan’s death. A cause was not revealed.
Dan Peitz has trained for Shadwell for more than 20 years and was an assistant to Cantey when he had Khozaam, a son of Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew, for Sheikh Hamdan in the mid-1980s.
After starting his career in Europe, Khozaam ran four times at the 1986 Oaklawn meeting, finishing second in the $50,000 Hot Springs Handicap and third in the $50,000 Essex Handicap (G3).
Peitz said his wife groomed Khozaam and his Nov. 23, 1986, allowance victory at Aqueduct under future Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey may have represented Sheikh Hamdan’s first in the United States.
Shadwell’s royal blue and white silks have been represented by 25 winners at Oaklawn since its first in 2001. Peitz has recorded 23 of the winners, including four with Mufajaah (2014-2015). A $375,000 Keeneland September Yearling Sale graduate, Mufajaah won Oaklawn’s $100,000 Pippin Stakes and $100,000 Bayakoa Stakes (G3) for older fillies and mares in 2015.
Alkhaatam (April 11, 2020) was Shadwell’s last Oaklawn winner while Sheikh Hamdan was alive. Alkhaatam has run in the Stephen Foster Stakes (G2) the last two years at Churchill Downs. Mufajaah and Alkhaatam are both by Tapit, among the world’s leading stallions.
Maybe the most prominent runner Shadwell has campaigned is 2006 Horse of the Year Invasor, who won 11 of 12 career starts. Invasor concluded his career with a victory in the $6 million Dubai World Cup (G1) in 2007 and was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2013. Shadwell won an Eclipse Award as the country’s outstanding owner in 2007.
When Cantey retired in 1987, Peitz said he inherited some Shadwell horses after going out on his own and starting his first runner that year. After those “three or four went by the wayside,” Peitz said he didn’t train again for Shadwell until roughly the mid-1990s, getting horses that Shadwell didn’t send to trainer Kiaran McLaughlin in the UAE.
Peitz said he has three horses at Oaklawn for Shadwell and has been assigned 12 2-year-olds that are now in Camden, S.C., but added he doesn’t know what the future holds following the death of Sheikh Hamdan, who started his stable roughly 40 years ago.
Peitz said he expects Saqeel, a 3-year-old homebred son of Daaher, to run this month at Oaklawn. Shadwell’s United States operation is based in Lexington, Kentucky.
Finish Lines
Make’n Tracks ($12.20) represented jockey Ken Tohill’s 3,935th career North American victory in Wednesday’s ninth race at Oaklawn, according to Equibase, racing’s official data gathering organization. It was the seventh victory at the meet for Tohill, 57, who is trying to become the 79th jockey in North American history to reach 4,000 career victories. … Matera ($8.20) was a front-running two-length allowance winner at 1 1/16 miles in Wednesday’s seventh race at Oaklawn, her first start for trainer Brad Cox. Matera, by Tapit, is out of Oaklawn stakes winner Miss Macy Sue and was purchased for $1.4 million at the 2018 Keeneland September Yearling Sale. Miss Macy Sue was trained by Kelly Von Hemel, whose Sunset Paula Jo ran fourth behind Matera Wednesday. … Florent Geroux was aboard Matera and won Wednesday’s eighth race aboard favored Strong Tide ($7) for trainer Mike Lauer. Both allowance races Geroux won had a $105,000 purse. Strong Tide, in the second 1 9/16-mile race in Oaklawn history, ran the marathon distance in 2:38.98 over a fast track. The winning time for Oaklawn’s first 1 9/16-mile race was 2:41.74, that coming over a sloppy track in an April 13, 2019, starter allowance. … There is no racing Sunday (Easter), but Oaklawn will be open for training from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. (Central).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.